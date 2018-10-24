BATON ROUGE, La. — Wednesday was deemed a spring practice of sorts by LSU coach Ed Orgeron. Perhaps the most glaring differences was the return of some notable players.



Safety Eric Monroe, tight end Thaddeus Moss and left guard Garrett Brumfield were all spotted at practice. Monroe has been out of the lineup since playing sparingly against Ole Miss. Moss has yet to play for a game at LSU, and Brumfield again worked out at the top of his position group.

Offensively, only starting running back Nick Brossette was missing from Wednesday’s session. The senior has logged the most carries on the team eight games into the season and was expected to take a day for rest. There is no injury concerns, a source said.

Devin White, who is suspended for the first half of next Saturday’s showdown with No. 1 Alabama, practiced. Behind him, Patrick Queen, Micah Baskerville and Damone Clark took reps in individual reps in that order. On Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference, Orgeron said the competition to start at ROVER against the Tide was down to Queen and Baskerville.

With Brumfield back, LSU trotted out its healthiest offensive line to date. Saahdiq Charles, Chasen Hines, Lloyd Cushenberry, Damien Lewis and Adrian Magee were all on hand. Those are the projected starters next Saturday.

Moss practiced, but his status for next week’s contest remains unknown. Freshman Dantrieze Scott, who worked out with the tight ends during pre-game warm-ups before the Mississippi State game, continued to work out on offense. A likely redshirt candidate, Scott received a lot of coaching from senior Foster Moreau. Freshman Zach Sheffer, who missed time last week and has also yet to play in a game for LSU, was also back.

Monroe rejoined a defensive back group that was working on high-pointing the football. He has played in one game this season and struggled to practice as he deals with a lingering injury.

Orgeron was working closely with a defensive line group short of Ed Alexander, Breiden Fehoko and Tyler Shelvin. LSU is attempting to rest its veteran players, so Alexander’s and Fehoko’s absence were expected. Alexander has lingering knee injuries and has played a season-high total number of snaps since the Florida game. Fehoko sported a brace on his left arm before the Mississippi State contest and did not play Saturday. He is expected to be 100-percent versus Alabama, Orgeron said earlier this week.