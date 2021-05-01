 TigerDetails - Nuss ready to wrap up brilliant LSU career this week
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 16:53:16 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Nuss ready to wrap up brilliant LSU career this week

David Folse • TigerDetails
Staff Writer

When you are in a sport dominated by tall players, the 5-6 woman is not supposed to be the standout.

Except if your name is Kristen Nuss.

The fifth-year senior is set to wrap up one of the most prolific careers not only in the history of beach volleyball, but in the history of LSU athletics this week when she leads the Sandy Tigs into the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships May 7-9 in Gulf Shores.

The winningest player in the history of the sport, Nuss has compiled an insane 135-21 career mark in the sand in her five years at LSU (86.5 winning percentage) and teaming with senior Taryn Kloth is a perfect 32-0 during the 2021 beach season.

“It’s a cool recognition for sure,” Nuss said of reaching the all-time wins mark. “Coming to LSU five years ago I didn’t think achieving something like this would ever happen. I would have laughed at people that told me that.”

The Gatorade Louisiana (indoor) Volleyball Player of the Year coming out of powerhouse Mount Carmel Academy in 2015, Nuss came to Baton Rouge with plenty of accolades already on the mantle and didn’t disappoint from the start on the collegiate level.

“For her to get to this point, it’s been a career of consistency,” LSU head coach Russell Brock said. “There hasn’t been a moment where she has taken time off or she has taken plays off. To be called the greatest in this sport you can’t take breaks; that’s Kristen Nuss. She has an unmatched work ethic.

“If you walked into that gym at Mount Carmel when she was on the court in high school, you would probably be impressed with some of the things she can do, but you couldn’t know the depth of her greatness by just watching her play in that brown and cream uniform with her baggy shorts in a volleyball match in New Orleans. We are grateful and incredibly blessed to have her in this program.”

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgV2lubmluZ2VzdCBQbGF5ZXIgaW4gQ29sbGVnZSBCZWFjaCBW b2xsZXliYWxsIEhpc3RvcnkgPGJyPjxicj5DYzogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rcmlzdGVubnVzczk3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBrcmlzdGVubnVzczk3PC9hPiDwn5CQIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9uSkRKdmV0TzRzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbkpESnZldE80czwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1UgQmVhY2ggVm9sbGV5YmFsbCAoQExTVUJlYWNo VkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVQmVhY2hWQi9z dGF0dXMvMTM4MTMzNDU2NjQxNDI1ODE4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCAxMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Seeing time on court one as a true freshman with Claire Coppola, Nuss went 27-7 as a freshman and a year later went 31-8 again with Coppola to become the first ever LSU duo to be named AVCA All-Americans.

“Honestly there is nobody more deserving for the recognition and accolades than Kristen Nuss,” Coppola said. “The honor of having the most wins in the sport could not be bestowed on anyone else than Kristen Nuss. I’m so happy for her. She has put in so much work for this team and this program.”

The records continued to fall her junior season, setting the all-time single-season school record with 33 wins; a record that is sure to fall this week at the NCAA championships. In a COVID-19 shortened season last year, Nuss went 12-2.

Now, for Nuss and the 10 seniors, it is time to bring home the school’s first-ever National Championship.

“This is why all the seniors came back,” she said. “We came back for a shot at a National Championship and now it’s go time. We are going to put everything possible on the line and leave no doubt. This team is ready.

“LSU wins if our team plays with confidence. We have talked about that alot. We must believe every time we go out on the court that the other team cannot do anything to stop us. Have that confidence in each pair out on the sand.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIx NDIwMzQ1MjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2xzdS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvbnVzcy1yZWFkeS10by13cmFwLXVwLWJyaWxsaWFudC1sc3UtY2FyZWVy LXRoaXMtd2VlayIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3lu YyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lv biBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9u CiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpz IjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9 KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0Njkm Yzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZsc3Uucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZudXNz LXJlYWR5LXRvLXdyYXAtdXAtYnJpbGxpYW50LWxzdS1jYXJlZXItdGhpcy13 ZWVrJmM1PTIxNDIwMzQ1MjYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK