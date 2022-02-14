OBJ, Whitworth get 1st ring; how other Tigers fared in Super Bowl 56

Beckham left Super Bowl LVI in the second quarter after injuring his knee but returned to the sideline after being attended to in the locker room. He seemingly was on his way to having an MVP-like performance prior to the injury as he had two receptions for 52 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown from Matthew Stafford to get the scoring started in the game.

Former Tigers Andrew Whitworth , who was named Walton Peyton Man of the Year this weekend, and Odell Beckham Jr. finally won the big one.

Sunday's big game featured numerous former LSU Tigers on both sidelines and when the clock hit zero, it was the Los Angeles Rams celebrating as the blue and yellow confetti fell.

How other Tigers fared:

Joe Burrow, who was sacked seven times, including one that looked like he could have seriously injured his knee, finished with 22-of-33 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown.

"Disappointed in my performance overall. I thought I could have played better. You live, and you learn," Burrow said after the game.

Burrow linked up with Ja'Marr Chase in the first quarter for an incredible 46-yard catch from the Offensive Rookie of the Year, which can be seen below. Chase was quiet throughout much of the second-half as the Rams got more pressure on Burrow, but finished the game with 89 yards on five catches.

More from Burrow: "It hurts. We put in a lot of work to go out there and execute, so it's disappointing. ... "We're a young team. So, I like to think we'll be back. Obviously, it stings. But, we had a great year. I think we still have something to celebrate. It's going to propel us into next season. We're going to keep getting better and attack next year with the same intensity."

Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin was inactive for the Bengals while tight end Thaddeus Moss is on IR for Cincinnati.