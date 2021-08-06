Observations from Day 1 of LSU's fall camp

Preseason is officially underway in Baton Rouge as the LSU Tigers hosted their first practice of fall camp on Friday afternoon.

The media was limited to roughly 15-20 minutes of practice and due to the recent COVID-19 surge, we have to stay in a limited area which is furthest away from the defensive line, offensive line and linebackers.

That being said, here's a few quick observations:

-- With Myles Brennan officially out, Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier took majority of the reps and both looked good in the limited time we were able to watch.

-- It was clear the Kole Taylor and freshman Jack Bech lead the way in the tight end room, especially with Nick Storz out for medical reasons. Ed Orgeron said Storz may never be able to play football again, but more research was needed.

-- Receiver Devonta Lee, defensive linemen Ali Gaye and Glen Logan and running back Josh Williams were wearing the gold non-contact jerseys.

-- Five-star freshman Sage Ryan will likely see ample playing time this season on special teams and playing safety and nickel, which is the spot he worked out at during media portion.

-- Kevin Faulk got animated a few times with his running backs during drills and even stopped a drill or two to show the players how he wanted them to run through completely to finish it properly.