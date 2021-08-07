Observations from Day 2 of LSU's fall camp
Ed Orgeron talked Friday about getting acclimated to the Louisiana heat and getting in "football shape," and it was another hot one at Saturday's practice with a few players missing.On Day 2 of LSU...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news