The Tigers' drought ended Saturday. LSU entered the weekend with three consecutive SEC losses, and a trip to South Carolina brought hope of snapping that streak. The Tigers bit at the heels of the Gamecocks the entire second half after being down 16 points. They took the lead within the final minute to defeat South Carolina, 64-63. LSU moved to 13-12 on the season, picking up its fifth win in conference play.

1. Through the early foul trouble

Over two minutes in the first half, Tyrell Ward saw the bench. He picked up his second foul with 17 minutes, 4 seconds left, sitting for the next 10 minutes as South Carolin found a rhythm. Coach Matt McMahon needed to shake things up out of the under-eight timeout, opting to put Ward back on the floor. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound forward got to the free throw line within a minute of subbing in, sinking one of two shots. Eighteen seconds later, Ward was charged with his third foul and rode the pine for the remainder of the first half. The sophomore saw more run in the second half, though, contributing to the Tigers' offensive resurgence. After three points in the first 20 minutes, Ward scored 13 in the second, going 5 for 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the arc. The sophomore was first in scoring for the Tigers with 16 points in a starter's low 16 minutes on the floor.

2. The Presence of Trae Hannibal

According to the SEC Network broadcast, senior guard Jalen Cook was ruled out with a hamstring injury. His absence put more eyes on Murray State transfer Trae Hannibal, who led all rebounders with 12 — eight on defense and four on offense. The 6-foot-2 guard was all over the floor in 32 minutes for the Tigers. He totaled six points on seven shots from the field and two from charity stripe. The senior also assisted on two buckets and picked up a steal.

3. Second-half Jalen Reed

Jalen Reed was flying in the second half. The 6-foot-10 sophomore contributed 11 points off the bench to the Tigers' late push after making one shot in the first half. He picked up four rebounds in 22 minutes of play. Reed finished with the third-most points on the team. He trailed Ward and senior guard Jordan Wright, who dropped 14 points evenly between the two halves in 35 minutes on the floor.

4. Tigers on the road

The last two seasons haven't come with the best road trips. Entering Saturday, the Tigers had just one road SEC win under McMahon, coming Jan. 6 against Texas A&M at the start of conference play. The Tigers secured just their second road win in the McMahon era with a Quad 1 victory over No. 11 South Carolina. LSU is now 2-14 in the last two seasons in road SEC play, with two road games left on the regular-season schedule.

5. Look out, Hunter Dean

