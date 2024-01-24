The LSU Tigers kicked off their week long road trip with a matchup against the 14-5 Georgia Bulldogs. Both teams were picked to finish 12th and 13th in the SEC, but through five games, they find themselves in a tie for sixth place with a chance to move into a tie for fourth with a win. It was a hard fought game from both teams, but in the end, the Bulldogs earned their fourth SEC win and sent the Tigers back to their hotel with a 3-3 conference record. It wasn't a pretty game by any means, but here are my observations from tonight's action.

1. Defensive masterclass to start the game

The Tigers defense has been their strong point this entire season, but they ramped it up to a whole new level in the beginning of this game. While the Tigers offense was struggling - they scored seven points while shooting 3-for-11 to start the game - their defense completely shutdown everything the Bulldogs tried to do. From the opening tip until the 12 minute mark, UGA scored just four points on 2-for-10 shooting while turning the ball over six times. This is a Georgia offense that has been red hot since conference play started, but this Tigers defense was up to the challenge out of the gates.

2. Offensive rebounding was great, but couldn't capitalize

After getting completely dominated on the offensive glass against Texas A&M - the Aggies hauled in 21 offensive boards to LSU's six - the Tigers bounced back nicely on the offensive glass on Wednesday. In the first half, the Tigers pulled down eight offensive boards, but they were only able to muster five second chance points. In the second half, they hauled in another four offensive boards for six second chance points, finishing with 12 offensive boards and 11 second chance points. It was a great day on the glass, but LSU really needs to find ways to score some second chance points when they get those extra possessions, because if they could've scored another bucket or two off their offensive rebounds, they could've won this game.

3. Three point shooting was on fire, especially early on

We talked in the game preview about the importance of LSU shooting the three well in this game, and I think they all read my article because man, they shot the lights out from deep. The Tigers hit the locker room tailing the Bulldogs 35-33, but they knocked down seven of their 15 three point attempts, scoring 21 of their 33 points from deep. They cooled off a little bit in the second half, but still shot 3-for-9 from beyond the arc to finish the game 10-for-23 (43.5%) from three. This team has been turning it on from three recently, and this was their third straight game with 10+ threes.

4. FT discrepancy was concerning

Like the three point shooting, we talked about Georgia's ability to get to the free throw line in the game preview. Georgia is one of the best teams in the country at getting to the free throw line, averaging about 25 FT's per game. The Tigers knew they needed to limit the free throw attempts for the Bulldogs, but Georgia still shot 24 FT's to LSU's 14 on Wednesday night. LSU was a lot less aggressive on offense and were taking more shots from the outside, so the lower FT number makes sense, but you need to get that number closer to even. They also needed to make sure they didn't bail Georgia out at the rim, but they did that quite a few times while also allowing multiple and-ones.

5. They just couldn't close the gap

The Tigers had so many chances to get back into this game. They found themselves down two or three points on multiple possessions, but every time it seemed like something went wrong. Whether it was a turnover, a missed three, a missed layup or anything else, pretty much every offensive possession where this game was a one score game didn't go the Tigers way. Even when the Tigers finally took the lead with under 20 seconds left, they ended up fouling Russell Tchewa which cost them the game. It just wasn't the Tigers night, and yet they were so close to pulling this one out.

6. Only 22 points in the paint