Just a few days after suffering a heartbreaking loss to No. 1 South Carolina, the LSU Tigers Women's Basketball team traveled to Starkville, Mississippi for a battle against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Even though it seemed like this was the perfect game for the Tigers to get back on track, the Tigers came out flat and eventually dropped their second game in a row to unranked Mississippi State. It was an ugly game for the Tigers, but here are my observations from the Tigers second straight loss.

1. Bit of a big game hangover

Advertisement

Sometimes when a team wins a big game, they come out in their next game a little flat. While the Tigers didn't beat South Carolina, that was one of the biggest and most exciting games most of those players have ever been a part of. Even though they didn't win, they still seemed to have a bit of a "big game hangover." The Tigers got out to an 8-2 lead, but let the Bulldogs go on a 14-2 run before the first timeout with 3:14 left in the first quarter. LSU would comeback to take the lead for nearly 15 straight minutes, but then they let the Bulldogs take the lead in the third quarter and could never mount a comeback. Miss State came out and gave LSU their best shot and I just don't think the Tigers were ready for it. LSU just didn't look like their normal selves in this game, and I think the suffered a bit of a hangover from the South Carolina game.

2. HVL isn't a true point guard

Haley Van Lith came to LSU from Louisville where she was one of the best pure scorers in the game. She averaged 19.7 PPG as the Cardinals shooting guard, but she came to Baton Rouge to learn how to play point guard from one of the best to ever do it in Kim Mulkey. So far, that experiment hasn't gone all that well. Now only is she averaging just 11.7 PPG and she's shooting a career-low 40.9% from the field, but she's struggled handling pressure and facilitating the offense. She's turning the ball over 2.8 times per game, and has totaled 3+ turnovers in six of the Tigers eight SEC games to this point. Now, I will give her credit, there are times where she looks like a true PG and makes some very nice passes inside to Angel Reese or Annesah Morrow, but for the most part, she just doesn't look like a point guard and I think she'd be better off going back to her natural SG position.

3. Too many turnovers

The Tigers came into this game averaging 15.2 turnovers per game as a team, but they hit that number in 27.5 minutes on Monday night. Turnovers plagued this Tigers team. They gave the ball up a total of 21 times on Monday night, and while it resulted in just seven second chance points for Mississippi State, their offense was just never able to get much of a rhythm going.

4. Third quarter meltdown

The third quarter of the Mississippi State game might be one of the worst quarters they've played this season. The Tigers offense looked completely out of sorts, shooting 35.3% from the field and turning the ball over six times in the third quarter alone. On the other side of the court, Mississippi State scored 28 points in the third quarter while shooting 84.6% from the field and 66.7% from deep and stealing four passes. It was an ugly, ugly quarter for the Tigers and was ultimately the reason they lost, because it was the only quarter the Tigers were outscored in.

5. Jerkaila Jordan went off