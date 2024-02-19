After a week off, the LSU Tigers took a trip to College Station to battle it out with the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday night. These two teams met earlier this season in a game that LSU won 87-70, and while we didn't see as much offense, this game was pretty similar with LSU coming out on top, 81-58. We're getting closer and closer to the postseason, and with four games left, LSU is riding a four-game win streak. The win over Texas A&M was a big one to keep building momentum, and here are my observations from the win:

1. Ball movement was key

Having good ball movement is always a major part of having a good offense, and that's one of the things that makes this LSU offense so great. Coming into this game, the Tigers were averaging 17 assists per game and have been one of the best teams in the nation at sharing the ball. In Monday's game against Texas A&M, this was no different. In the first half, the Tigers made 15 shots, 11 of which were assisted. In the second half, the Tigers made 16 shots, nine of which were assisted. At the end of the night, LSU totaled 20 assists on 31 made shots. While it wasn't their highest scoring night on offense, they were sharing the ball well and assisting on over 60% of their baskets.

2. Defensive dominance in first half

Since before the season even began, Kim Mulkey has known this teams fate would be decided by their defense. They had scorers at every position, but they needed to come together and learn to play great defense if they wanted to go far. While they weren't great defensively early in the season, we've seen them come together defensively these last couple weeks, holding their last three opponents to 66, 62 and 66 points respectively, but Monday's first half performance may have been their best of the season. In the first quarter, the Tigers held A&M to 10 points on 5-for-17 shooting from the field and 0-for-6 shooting from deep. In the second quarter, LSU held the Aggies to just four points. Yes, four total points in 10 minutes. The Aggies shot 2-for-18 from the field in the second quarter. As a team, they also forced nine turnovers, caused seven steals and blocked four shots (three of which were from Aalyah Del Rosario) in the first half. It was pure dominance on the defensive end of the court in the first half, and without it, this game would've been much closer at the end.

3. Flau'jae Johnson's big night

Flau'jae Johnson has been one of my favorite players to watch since she took the court as a true freshman last season. Sometimes she gets outshined by the Angel Reese's and the Hailey Van Lith's and the Aneesah Morrow's of the world, but she shined the brightest on Monday. In the first half, Johnson dropped 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting (she nearly scored as many points as A&M in the first half) while also hauling in six rebounds and dishing out two assists. Defensively, she was just as great. She only had one steal, but she and the rest of the team were all over the floor making A&M force some tough shots. In the second half, Johnson cooled off a bit, scoring seven points on 2-for-5 shooting, pulling down three rebounds and totaling four more assists. She finished the game with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists. I know statistically Morrow had the bigger night with 25 points and 15 rebounds, but I really liked what I saw from Johnson tonight and she doesn't go off as much as Morrow, so I'm giving her the recognition she deserves.

4. A&M challenged them on the boards