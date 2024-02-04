After suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in two years, the LSU Tigers came home to face off with the Florida Gators. This is unfamiliar territory for many players on this LSU team. Many of them haven't lost two games in a row while wearing the purple and gold, so today was a real test of how they respond to adversity. I'd say the responded well. From start to finish, this game was never really close. The Tigers took it to the Gators from the opening tip til the final buzzer. It was a great bounce back effort, and here are my observations from the Tigers win.

1. First quarter domination

Well, we said today's game would test how this team responds to adversity after losing two straight games, and I'd say they came out and answered the call early on. In the first quarter, the Tigers found themselves down 6-2 with 6:42 left, but from that point on, they went on a 22-5 run to finish the first ten minutes. During that time, the Tigers shot 53% from the field and 50% from three while holding the Gators to 29% from the field and 33% from three. LSU also out rebounded Florida 13-7, three of which came on the offensive end. They also forced the Gators into seven turnovers and scored four points off of them. It was just complete domination from LSU on both ends of the court in the first quarter, and really the entire game.

2. Asserted themselves on the glass

I talked about how they out rebounded the Gators 13-7 in the first quarter, but they continued to assert themselves on the glass all game long. In the second quarter, LSU hauled in 11 rebounds to the Gators five. In the third quarter they once again out rebounded the Gators 12-10. And in the fourth quarter, you guessed it, they out rebounded Florida 23-12. The final rebound tally was LSU 59, Florida 34. The Tigers usually have a lot of success on the glass, but this was a very one sided affair. Oh, and by the way, Aneesah Morrow had 20 of those rebounds. She absolutely ate on the glass today.

3. Very efficient offensive performance

When I say this was one of the best offensive games in LSU Women's Basketball history outside of the national championship last year, I mean it. This game marks the first time since February 5th, 2004 that the Tigers have scored 100+ points against an SEC opponent in regulation. They did it one other time in 2010, but it came in triple OT. Not only did the Tigers score 106 points, but they did it efficiently. They shot 37-75 (49.3%) from the field and 7-15 (46.7%) from three over the course of this game. It was one of the best and most efficient offensive outputs we've ever seen from this LSU Women's Basketball team.

4. Haley Van Lith's big day