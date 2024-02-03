A week after Alabama dropped 109 points on them, the LSU Tigers played host to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Both teams have had their struggles in conference play this season as both teams came into this game under .500. This was a must win game for both squads, but in the end, the Tigers offense was just too much for the Razorbacks to handle. The Tigers move to 12-9 on the season and 4-4 in conference play, and here are my observations from the Tigers big win.

1. Jalen Cook not in the starting lineup

Jalen Cook's morning probably didn't start how he imagined it. He was benched for the first time since he was cleared to play by the NCAA and played just eight minutes in the first half. Matt McMahon did the same thing to Jordan Wright earlier this season, and he's been on fire since, so I'm assuming he hopes it'll work for Cook too. In 21 minutes on Saturday morning, Cook scored 20 points on 5-for-8 shooting, hauled in three rebounds, dished out three assists and turned it over just one time. It looks like the benching worked, at least for this game, because Cook took much better shots and much better care of the ball.

2. Offensive explosion

Wow. The first half of this game was probably the best half of basketball this LSU team has played all season long. They were absolutely on fire on the offensive end, scoring 45 points on 62% shooting in the first 20 minutes. With 7:50 left in the first half, LSU had scored 32 points while shooting 11-for-14 from the field (78%) and 6-for-7 from three (85%). They only turned the ball over twice (both in the first two possessions) and had two 10+ point scorers in Will Baker (13) and Mike Williams III (10). In the second half, the offense was amazing once again. They scored 50 points while shooting 48.3% from the field and 45.5% from deep en route to their huge win. It was just flat out offensive domination by the LSU Tigers tonight.

3. Will Baker's big night

I hinted at it a bit in the last observation, but Will Baker had arguably his best night as an LSU Tiger. He began his night scoring 13 points on 4-for-4 shooting including three baskets from deep in the first ten minutes. He'd hit the halftime locker room with 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Then, he started the second half scoring by drawing a tough and-one and knocking down the free throw to hit the 20 point mark for the third time in his LSU career and first time in SEC play. Baker would go on to finish the night with 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting (4-for-5 from three). His 25 points were the second most in his LSU career as he led the Tigers to a big SEC win.

4. Ball movement was excellent

There's no real stat to really show how well a team moves the ball, but the Tigers ball movement on offense tonight was something special. In their recent losses, the Tigers have struggled to sling the ball around and have been trying to beat teams off the dribble (except against Alabama, they had some good ball movement there, defense just couldn't get a stop). Today, the Tigers offense just looked completely different. They were moving the ball, nobody really dribbled for longer than 4-5 seconds once they crossed half court and it just looked like a much more modern offense. I would say the best stat to measure ball movement is assists. To put it into perspective, the Tigers have averaged 12.3 assists per game, but on Saturday, they hit that number by the 15 minute mark in the second half. They'd go on to finish the game with 17 assists. Their offense just looked so much better on Saturday, and if they can keep it up, they should be able to win some more conference games.

5. Capitalized on Arkansas mistakes