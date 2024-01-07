LSU WBB took a win Sunday over Ole Miss after coming off of their first SEC win against Missouri. The Tiger's are known for coming out in the third quarter and dominating, but that was not the case against Ole Miss. It was in the fourth quarter when the Tiger's picked up their game and gained a 15-point lead. Let's take a look at some observations I made while watching LSU's win against Ole Miss.

Way too many turnovers

Head Coach Kim Mulkey is big on working to have a polished defense. Looking at the Tiger's defense against Ole Miss, there were way too many turnovers. Hailey Van Lith finished the game with a total of seven turnovers, but the team totaled in a total of 19 turnovers. Van Lith had 13 points which is quite high for her.

Ole Miss was able to hold the Tigers with a 10-0 run in the third quarter, but the Tiger's were able to clean up their game going into the fourth quarter.

Mikaylah Williams continues strong freshman season

Not only did Mikaylah Williams make some big plays in her second game in sec play, she managed to drop her defender and hit a three, and get a steal and hit a three. Williams finished with 20 points on 7-of-12 from the field and 4-of-5 from the three point line. Williams started the game off with a 6-0 lead. She had an impressive game for only being a freshman and this being her second conference game to ever play.



Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow