News broke early Thursday morning that the NOPD obtained an arrest warrant for NFL star and former LSU player Odell Beckham Jr. in connection to the contact he allegedly made with a police officer Monday night in the LSU locker room.

The simple battery warrant was signed by a judge Thursday morning.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome officer was in the locker room telling LSU football players to put out their victory cigars. In a video that has gone viral, Beckham apparently slapped a male officer's buttocks after LSU's championship game.

According to a new report on NOLA.com, "the 48-year-old lieutenant suppressed the urge to punch Beckham in retaliation, called the New Orleans Police Department a little more than a day later and told investigators he wanted to press charges."

