Beckham will join longtime friend Jarvis Landry, who the Miami Dolphins traded to Cleveland last offseason, as well as their college wide receivers coach Adam Henry.

The Browns have finalized a deal to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants, per NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

Arguably the most dynamic receiving duo in LSU history will be reunited in Cleveland, according to reports Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: The #Browns have traded for #Giants WR Odell Beckham, sources say. The deal is done. I am not joking.

The former Tigers stars became the first tandem in program history to each surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark during their junior campaigns in 2013, in their second season working with Henry.

The Giants and Dolphins selected Beckham and Landry, respectively, in the 2014 NFL Draft the following spring.

And the Louisiana natives quickly established themselves among the league's top young pass-catchers.

Landry, a Lutcher product, caught 400 passes for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns, in 64 games during the course of four seasons in Miami before heading to Cleveland in 2017 in exchange for fourth- and seventh-round draft picks.

He caught 81 passes for 976 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the resurgent Browns.

Beckham meanwhile caught 288 passes for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns in his first three seasons in New York before encountering a setback in 2017 when he suffered a fractured ankle.

The former Newman star rebounded this past season for 1,052 yards and six scores on 77 receptions to bring his five-year career totals to 390 catches, 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Henry spent one season at LSU after Beckham's and Landry's departure before making his own move to the next level with the San Francisco 49ers.

He rejoined Beckham in New York for the 2016 and 2017 seasons before joining Landry in Cleveland in 2018.