Offensive line coach Brad Davis to coach LSU in bowl game

Ed Orgeron has officially coached his final game for LSU, making way for a new era in Baton Rouge. But the Tigers still have one more game to play after beating No. 15 Texas A&M, 27-24, to send Orgeron off in style.

And offensive line coach Brad Davis is getting the nod to coach the Tigers in their upcoming bowl contest.

The destination and opponent will be determined at a later date. It is likely that LSU will have its next head coach in place by the time the game is played, but it will be Davis directing the team for the final contest before turning the page to 2022.

Davis was hired in June to replace James Cregg, who was fired for recruiting violations committed during COVID-19 restrictions. Davis is an experienced coach that served as assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Arkansas.

Here is Davis's coaching experience, according to LSU's site.

Birthplace: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

High School: Belaire High School

College: Oklahoma, 2003

Coaching Experience2003-04 Southern University Lab School (Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator)

2005 Wayne State (Graduate Assistant – Offensive Line)

2005 Doane College (Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator)

2006-07 Texas A&M (Graduate Assistant – Defensive Line)

2008 North Carolina (Graduate Assistant – Offensive Line)

2009-13 Portland State (Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator)

2014 James Madison (Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator)

2015 East Carolina (Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator)

2016 North Texas (Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator)

2017 Florida (Offensive Line)

2018-19 Missouri (Offensive Line)

2020 Arkansas (offensive line)

2021 LSU (offensive line)