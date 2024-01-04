On Thursday night, Brown made his decision to join Brian Kelly's squad official after hinting at it on social media earlier this week with photos from a visit he took before the Tigers bowl game.

Jyaire Brown , former Ohio State Buckeye cornerback, has been a name on LSU's radar since he entered the transfer portal. The New Orleans native was a four-star recruit in 2022 and was the ninth ranked player in the state of Louisiana.

Brown made an immediate impact for the Buckeyes in his freshman season. He played 195 snaps, recording seven tackles and allowing just five of 13 passes thrown his way to be caught for 61 yards while breaking up one pass.

His sophomore season wasn't as great as his freshman season. He played only 48 snaps and let his lone target get caught for eight yards. He played in just four games while dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for a good part of the season.

Brown will join an LSU cornerback room that has lost quite a few players, including Denver Harris and Deuce Chestnut, to the transfer portal. With experienced options at the position limited, Brown will have a chance to start the minute he steps on the field for the Tigers.

Now I know what you're thinking. The last two Buckeye defensive backs to come to LSU, Sevyn Banks and JK Johnson, haven't panned out. Both were injured early in their LSU careers (for Johnson, it was before he even took a snap) and Brown is coming off an injury that forced him to miss time in 2022. But at some point, one of these guys has to stay healthy, right?

If Brown can stay on the field, he's a very talented corner who can give this Tigers team some much needed help in the secondary.

The Tigers 2024 cornerback room now includes the likes of Brown, Ashton Stamps, Javien Toviano, Jeremiah Hughes, Ju'Juan Johnson, PJ Woodland, Bernard Causey, Wallace Foster IV, JK Johnson and Zy Alexander (if Johnson and Alexander return for 2024, which I think they will).

With Robert Steeples out, whoever takes over the cornerbacks coach position in 2024 will have plenty of talent to work with.