There's a new No. 1 team in college football.

The College Football Playoff committee put Ohio State (11-0) as the new No. 1 team with LSU (11-0) at No. 2.

The Buckeyes defeated No. 10 Penn State 28-17 this past weekend and the committee thought it was good enough to move ahead of the Tigers for the top spot in the rankings. LSU blew out Arkansas, 56-20, on Saturday.

"Ohio State has been a complete team. That win over Penn State was their third win against teams we currently have ranked in the top 19. It's probably that complete team piece. Ohio State has been really good on both sides of the ball," said College Football Playoff Committee chairman Rob Mullens, the athletic director at Oregon.

"They're obviously both very good offensive side and this week the committee felt that that win over Penn State solidified that Ohio State is a little better on the defensive side of the ball (than LSU)."

Clemson stayed at No. 3 while Georgia and Alabama held onto Nos. 4 and 5. Utah moved up to No. 6 after Oregon’s loss at Arizona State. Oregon dropped to No. 14.