Ole Miss scored 11 sixth-inning runs against four relief pitchers as the Rebels defeated LSU 14-3 in the opener of their Southeastern Conference series at Swayze Field in Oxford on Thursday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

Ole Miss first inning – With two out, Nick Fortes singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Zack Hess. After Thomas Dillard walked, Fortes scored on a single by Cole Zabowski. OLE MISS 1, LSU 0

LSU second inning – Austin Bain doubled and moved to third on a ground out to the third baseman by Daniel Cabrera. Bain scored on a ground out to the second baseman by Nick Coomes. LSU 1, OLE MISS 1

LSU third inning – With one out, Josh Smith walked and Zach Watson doubled. Smith scored on a ground out to the first baseman by Antoine Duplantis. LSU 2, OLE MISS 1

Ole Miss fourth inning – Tyler Keenan singled. After Chase Cockrell struck out, Tim Rowe doubled. After Grae Kessinger struck out, Kennan scored on a wild pitch by Hess. LSU 2, OLE MISS 2

Ole Miss fifth inning – With one out, Dillard walked and stole second. Dillard stole third while Zabowski was being intentionally walked. Dillard scored when Zabowski was forced at second on a ground ball to the third baseman by Will Golsan. OLE MISS 3, LSU 2

LSU sixth inning – Duplantis and Bain singled. After Cabrera struck out, Duplantis went to third and Bain advanced to second on a wild pitch by Ryan Rolison. Duplantis scored on a ground out to the shortstop by Coomes. LSU 3, OLE MISS 3

Ole Miss sixth inning – Keenan was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a wild pitch by John Kodros. Keenan scored on Chase Cockrell’s single. Cockrell scored on a double by Rowe. Singles by Kessinger and Adams loaded the bases. Rowe and Kessinger scored on a single by Fortes. After Dillard struck out, Zabowski walked to load the bases. Adams and Fortes scored on a single by Golsan. Keenan walked to load the bases. Zabowski scored on a walk to Cockrell. After Rowe struck out, Golsan scored on a walk to Kessinger. Keenan scored on a walk to Adams. Cockrell scored, Kessinger went to third and Adams advanced to second on a wild pitch by Clay Moffitt. Kessinger scored on a wild pitch by Moffitt. OLE MISS 14, LSU 3

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

The LSU bullpen was a disaster once again. Hess threw more than 100 pitches in five innings and was relieved by John Kodros, who retired none of the three batters he faced. Kodros, who entered the game with the score tied, left the mound with Ole Miss on top 5-3. Matthew Beck retired just one of the six batters he faced. Beck allowed one inherited runner to score and was charged with five more runs. Taylor Petersen was the next reliever. He walked four of the five batters he faced. Three of the bases on balls forced in a run. The fourth relief pitcher of the inning was Clay Moffitt, who wild pitched home two runs. The Rebels scored 11 runs on six hits, six walks and a hit batter in the sixth inning to take a 14-3 lead.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Duplantis accounted for two of the three runs the Tigers scored. Duplantis, who went 2-for-4, drove in a run in the third with a ground ball. That RBI ground out put LSU ahead 2-1. Duplantis led off the sixth with a single and later scored a run which tied the score at 3-3. Duplantis, who made a diving catch in rightfield in the first inning, singled in the eighth.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Ole Miss 15, LSU 8

Errors: Ole Miss 0, LSU 1

Left on base: Ole Miss 10, LSU 5

Walks issued: Ole Miss 1, LSU 11

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 7, Ole Miss 7

Stolen bases: Ole Miss 2, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Austin Bain: 2-for-3, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Antoine Duplantis: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Zach Watson: 2-for-4, 2 2B

Nick Coomes: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

Zack Hess: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

Clay Moffitt: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K

OLE MISS

Tim Rowe: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 3 2B

Tyler Keenan: 2-for-2, 3 runs scored, 1 BB

Cole Zabowski: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 2 BB

Nick Fortes: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 BB

Jacob Adams: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 2B, 1 BB

Chase Cockrell: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 BB

Grae Kessinger: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 2 BB

Ryan Rolison: 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Max Cioffi: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Smith at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Brandt Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Coomes was the catcher and Hess was the pitcher. Daniel Cabrera was the designated hitter. . .Bain extended his hitting streak to ten games with the double in the second inning. . .The five through nine spots in the Tigers batting order went 2-for-19. Coomes and Beau Jordan had the only hits. . .LSU was 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. All three Tigers runs scored on infield outs. . .Hess grinded his way through five innings. Ole Miss had 11 base runners against Hess on seven hits and four walks. He also threw three wild pitches and the Rebels stole two bases. Ole Miss put six runners in scoring position with three of them scoring. The Rebels were only 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position against Hess. . .Tigers pitchers threw seven wild pitches. . .The 14 runs were the most allowed by LSU in seven seasons. The Tigers lost at Ole Miss 16-3 in 2011. . .LSU has lost four straight SEC games for the first time in seven years. The Tigers had a five-game SEC losing streak in 2011 – dropping three games at Arkansas and two games at home to Auburn. . .LSU is 25-18 overall, 9-10 in the SEC. The Tigers are tied with Auburn for fourth place in the Western Division – two games behind Ole Miss. The Rebels are 33-10 overall, 11-8 in the SEC. . .The paid attendance was 8,062.

UP NEXT

LSU will play Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central. Ma’Khail Hilliard will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Ole Miss game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.