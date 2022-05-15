Ole Miss completes first ever-sweep of LSU in Baton Rouge

No. 17 LSU completed its SEC weekend collapse Sunday afternoon when Ole Miss recorded an 8-5 victory for its first-ever road sweep of the Tigers in Alex Box Stadium.

Ole Miss (31-19 overall, 13-14 in the SEC) broke a 3-3 tie with a four-run fifth inning powered by a pair of two-run homers by designated hitter Kemp Alderman and second baseman Peyton Chatagnier.

”We’re just playing like we're supposed to be playing," said Chatagnier, who had three hits Sunday. "It's no secret that we were off to not the best start (in SEC play), but we're playing like we're capable of playing."

Fifteen of Ole Miss’ 29 hits in the three-game sweep were for extra bases including eight homers and seven doubles. Eleven of the 12 LSU pitchers used gave up at least one run.

Ma’Khail Hilliard, Devin Fontenot and Samuel Dutton, the Tigers’ game one, game two and game three starters respectively, pitched a mere combined 4.1 innings.

Dutton was yanked Sunday after his first and only pitch of the game was smacked for a double by Ole Miss leadoff hitter Justin Bench.

LSU’s lone lead in 27 innings vs. the Rebels was 2-0 in the first inning of the opener when center fielder Dylan Crews hit a two-run homer.

With just a three-game SEC series left in the regular season for the Tigers at Vanderbilt starting Friday, the chances of LSU (33-18, 14-13 in the SEC) hosting an NCAA regional are on life support.

“Ole Miss has very good players, and they played extremely well this weekend,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “They made it really tough on us, and we did not play our best. We have work to do, and that’s not unexpected. The SEC is a tough league, and we took our lumps this weekend.

“The good news is that everything we want to accomplish is directly in front of us, but we’re going to have to play well.”

LSU is in a three-way tie for fourth-place in the SEC with Vanderbilt and Georgia.