Thomas Dillard’s three-run homer capped a five-run seventh inning against Caleb Gilbert as Ole Miss rallied for a 9-8 victory against LSU in the rubber game of their Southeastern Conference series at Swayze Field in Oxford on Saturday afternoon.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU second inning – Daniel Cabrera walked. After Zach Watson flied out to the rightfielder, Cabrera advanced to second on a wild pitch by James McArthur. Hunter Feduccia walked. After Nick Coomes struck out, Cabrera scored on a single by Jake Slaughter. LSU 1, OLE MISS 0

Ole Miss second inning – With one out, Will Golsan was hit by a pitch. After Cole Zabowski singled, Chase Cockrell hit a three-run homer over the leftfield fence. Tyler Keenan doubled. After Tim Rowe struck out, Kennan scored on a single by Grae Kessinger. OLE MISS 4, LSU 1

LSU third inning – Brandt Broussard walked and Antoine Duplantis singled. Broussard scored on a double by Austin Bain. Cabrera walked to load the bases. Duplantis and Bain scored on a double by Watson. Cabrera scored and Watson moved to third on a single by Feduccia. Watson scored on a sacrifice fly to the centerfielder by Coomes. Feduccia went to third on a single by Slaughter. Feduccia scored on a squeeze bunt by Hal Hughes. LSU 7, OLE MISS 4

Ole Miss seventh inning – Keenan doubled and scored on Rowe’s double. Rowe scored on a single by Kessinger. After Ryan Olenek flied out to the rightfielder, Nick Fortes reached on an error by the shortstop Hughes. Dillard hit a three-run homer over the rightfield fence. OLE MISS 9, LSU 7

LSU ninth inning – Duplantis singled. Bain and Cabrera walked to load the bases. After Watson struck out, Duplantis scored on a walk to Feduccia. OLE MISS 9, LSU 8

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Even after letting Ole Miss rally in the seventh inning for a 9-7 lead, LSU had a great opportunity to go back in front again in the ninth. Duplantis walked and Bain singled against Will Etheridge. Rebels closer Parker Caracci then walked Cabrera to load the bases. After Watson struck out, the Tigers pulled within one run on a bases-loaded walk to Feduccia. However, Caracci shut the door. Coomes was called out on strikes for the second out. Slaughter then flied out to rightfield to end the game. LSU coach Paul Mainieri was ejected from the game during Coomes’ at-bat.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Watson, who had two hits, delivered a two-run double in LSU’s six-run third inning. Watson’s double tied the score at 4-4. He later scored in the inning on a single by Slaughter. Watson’s other hit was a single in the fourth. Watson missed the chance to be the hero as he struck out with the bases loaded and no one out in the ninth.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 10, Ole Miss 10

Errors: Ole Miss 0, LSU 1

Left on base: LSU 9, Ole Miss 5

Walks issued: LSU 3, Ole Miss 8

Strikeouts recorded: Ole Miss 7, LSU 3

Stolen bases: Ole Miss 1, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Zach Watson: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Antoine Duplantis: 2-for-5, 2 runs scored

Jake Slaughter: 2-for-5, 1 RBI

Hunter Feduccia: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 3 BB

Todd Peterson: 2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K

Caleb Gilbert: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER. 1 BB, 1 K

OLE MISS

Tyler Keenan: 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 2B

Grae Kessinger: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 BB

Ryan Olenek: 2-for-5

Thomas Dillard: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Chase Cockrell: 1-for-4, 3 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR

James McArthur: 2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Will Etheridge: 5.2 IP, 4, H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K





NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Peterson was the pitcher. Coomes was the designated hitter. Smith was unavailable due to his back. . .Every Tigers starter except for Broussard and Coomes had a hit. Broussard scored a run, while Coomes drove in a run. . .LSU was 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Coomes struck out twice in those situations. . .Bain extended his hitting streak to 12 games with the double in the third. . .Etheridge blanked the Tigers on three hits from the fourth through the eighth innings. . .Six of the Rebels’ nine runs came on two swings of the bat – a three-run homer by Cockrell off Peterson and a three-run homer by Dillard off Gilbert. . .Prior to the seventh inning, Gilbert had allowed two batters to reach base in four innings. . .Devin Fontenot replaced Gilbert after Dillard’s one-out homer in the seventh. Fontenot got in trouble in the eighth when he hit a batter and issued two walks with one out. Fontenot got out of trouble by getting Olenek to ground into a double play. . .LSU’s record in games away from The Box fell to 3-12. Eight of the 12 losses have been by one or two runs. . .The Tigers have lost four of the six series at Ole Miss since Mainieri became coach. . .LSU is 26-19 overall, 10-11 in the SEC. LSU is tied with Auburn for fourth place in the Western Division. Ole Miss is 34-11 overall, 12-9 in the SEC. . .The paid attendance was 12,152.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Arkansas at The Box on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central. The Razorbacks (30-13, 11-8) played Alabama in Fayetteville on Saturday night. Arkansas defeated the Crimson Tide 7-3 in the first game of the series Friday. Zack Hess will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Arkansas game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.