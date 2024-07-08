After a couple months of waiting, Olivia Dunne, an LSU Gymnast and internet sensation, has announced she will return to LSU for her fifth and final season.

Since arriving on campus five years ago, Dunne has not only been a star on the gym floor, but in the social media world as well. She's wracked up millions of followers on X, Instagram and TikTok while performing at one of the highest levels of gymnastics.

Dunne has also been in the forefront of the new NIL landscape. She's one of the top earners across all sports and has been a catalyst for the growth of not only women's gymnastics, but for women's sports as a whole.

“I’m a completely different person than I was four years ago. I’ve learned how to juggle so many responsibilities, how to chase big dreams, and how to stay calm in the face of difficult challenges,” Dunne said. "I’ve seen how important women’s sports are to the younger generation, and I want to be part of always advocating for those opportunities.”

In 2024, during the Tigers national championship run, Dunne was their 'sixth man,' performing on floor and bars when called upon. She finished the season competing in nine events and posting two 9.900's on floor, setting her career-high on the event.

Dunne could have easily walked off after getting a ring and continue her success on social media, but instead, she felt she still had more to give to LSU and the sport of gymnastics, which ultimately led to her decision to return for one final season.

“This past year I found a renewed love of the sport. I had trained a lot in the off season, so I felt really strong and healthy from the start and ready to contribute,” said Dunne. “I really enjoyed the dynamic of the team this year and it all came together well. Winning the national championships was a great team accomplishment, but I feel like I have more to give as an individual competitor.”

Dunne will join Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan and many other Tigers who will return in 2025 as they attempt to repeat as national champions.