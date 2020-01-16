It's official, Joe Brady's run at LSU is over.

The Carolina Panthers released a statement Thursday morning saying that the ink is dry. Brady has been named the new offensive coordinator under new head coach Matt Rhule.

"It's happened fast," said Brady, who was in Charlotte on Wednesday to finalize his contract. "But look, these are the opportunities you look forward to, the reasons you coach. To win a national championship with all the hard work those players put in and to be able to call yourself a champion at the college level – that's something they can't take away from you. And now here I am in Charlotte representing the Panthers. It's hard to put into words. But I'm really excited for the future."

The 30-year-old had one remarkable year with the Tigers and played a key role in the offensive success in 2019. Brady won the Broyles award, given annually to the top assistant coach in college football, and now he's the youngest active offensive coordinator in the NFL.