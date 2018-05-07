"I knew coach O when he was the LSU defensive line coach and we have a great relationship. The way he and his staff recruit me really shows how much they want me."

"A lot of schools are on me hard, but LSU is the school recruiting me the hardest and it has been that way for a while," said Sopsher. "It really isn't that close. I know the real coach O ( Ed Orgeron ) and he personally is recruiting me as hard as anyone.

He was recently at Alabama for their spring game and the weekend before that, he was at Texas A&M for his first visit to College Station, but the school he has visited the most is the one recruiting him the hardest — LSU .

Ishmael Sopsher is a wanted man. The 6-foot-4, 305 pound defensive tackle out of Amite (La.) receives texts messages and direct messages on Twitter daily from multiple coaches and that is not going to slow down any time soon.

Does that relationship with coach O combined with LSU being the local, in-state program make the Tigers the team to beat?

"LSU would like for me to have them on top and they would love for me to commit, but I am still open. The staff at LSU really wants me to commit right now and they have been saying that for a while, but I am going to wait it out.

"I like LSU a lot, but I want to take my time and take my visits before I have a top school. LSU knows I like them and I understand the way they are coming at me, but there is no leader for me right now."

The school most feel will be LSU's biggest competitor in the race for this five-star is Alabama. Sopsher has visited LSU the most as a recruit and Alabama is next on that list.

A-Day gave him a good look at the new coaches on Nick Saban's staff.

"I have visited Alabama probably a dozen times now and I love it every time I am there, so this last time, I just watched the spring game, I saw how the team looked and I got a chance to see how some of the new coaches worked.

"I spent time with coach [Tosh] Lupoi, I talked to coach Saban and I got to meet coach [Craig] Kuligowski, the defensive line coach. It was all positive. It was a lot of casual talk and there are not pressuring me to commit at all. They all just tell me to take my time and all that."

Coach Kul as many recruits call him made a nice first impression on the No. 2 prospect in the Boot State.

"I like him a lot. He seemed like a cool guy that was very focused on making the defensive line great at Alabama. The defensive line played great in the game and they had a lot of sacks, so it was nice to see. Coach Kul seemed intelligent and we really got along."

The message from Alabama is they can set him up for life with or without football. LSU is all about staying home and representing the home-state school. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M trying to compete with the Crimson Tide and Tigers and it looks like they are making a move.

"I will say this — my first visit to Texas A&M was a good one," said Sopsher. "I will be back. Coach Fisher is an intriguing guy. He got it done at Florida State and he has a very good coaching staff at Texas A&M.

"I have known coach [Bradley Dale] Peveto for a long time and we have a good relationship. I like the defensive line coach (Elijah Robinson) and the whole coaching staff stood out.

"The facilities are great there, I love the food and I am probably going to take an official visit there. They impressed me."

No official visits have been scheduled yet by Sopsher. He said he could take one over the summer, then the other four in the fall, but that has not been decided yet.

Outside of the three SEC schools he has visited this year, he listed Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and USC as schools he is still considering for visits.

For now, Sopsher is just enjoying being that top 10 prospect in the country and taking it all in.

"I am not stressed or anything about recruiting," said Sopsher. "I am still enjoying it. I know the coaches have a job to do, so they don't bother me. I talk to as many of them as I can and I still have a long way to go to make my decision.

"I don't feel any type of pressure. I am just having fun with it."