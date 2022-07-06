Only one ex-Tiger was in action Wednesday in the NBA Summer League

Here’s what happened with a former LSU player playing Wednesday on the second day of the NBA’s Salt Lake City Summer League:

G Tremont Waters, Memphis Grizzlies

Started, played 26:41, scored 7 points with 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 turnover and 4 fouls in Memphis’ 87-71 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Was 3 of 9 (33.1 percent) from the field and 1 of 5 (20 percent) the 3-point line.

Waters’ summer league stats for the 1-1 Grizzlies: Started one of two games, has averaged 19.18 minutes, 6.2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.5 turnovers. Has shot 4 of 11 (36.3 percent) from the field, 2 of 7 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range and 3 of 4 (75 percent) from the free throw line.

Nine former LSU players are set to play the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League which starts Thursday as the Salt Lake City League ends its three-day run.

Rookie Tari Eason, an All-SEC first-team honoree and league’s Sixth Man of the Year for the Tigers last season, makes his pro debut Thursday with the Houston Rockets. He was chosen No. 17 overall in the first round by the Rockets in last month's NBA Draft.

Thursday’s schedule

Last day of Salt Lake City Summer League

Grizzlies (Tremont Waters) vs. Utah Jazz, 7 p.m., NBA-TV

First day of the Las Vegas Summer League

Rockets (Tari Eason) vs. Orlando Magic, 9 p.m., ESPN

Trail Blazers (Trendon Watford, Josh Gray) vs. Detroit Pistons, 11 p.m. ESPN