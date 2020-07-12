TigerDetails - Opportunity, family vibe at LSU led LB Greg Penn, parents to Baton Rouge

Opportunity, family vibe at LSU led LB Greg Penn, parents to Baton Rouge
Alega Penn is not one to shy away from proudly talking about the many talents her son has.Rivals100 prospect Greg Penn III has flashed potential in broadcasting and musical talents, a drum hobby he...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news