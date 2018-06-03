Both Adley Rutschman and Zak Taylor had three hits and three runs batted in as Oregon State cruised to a 14-1 victory against LSU in the winners’ bracket of the Corvallis (Ore.) Regional at Goss Stadium on Saturday night.



HOW THEY SCORED

Oregon State first inning –With two out, Nick Madrigal was hit by a pitch and Trevor Larnach singled. Madrigal and Larnach scored on a double by Rutschman. OREGON STATE 2, LSU 0

Oregon State third inning – With one out, Madrigal singled. Madrigal went to third on a single by Larnach. After Rutschman struck out, Madrigal scored on an infield single by Michael Gretler. Tyler Malone walked to load the bases. Larnach scored on a walk to Kyle Nobach. Gretler scored on a walk to Taylor. OREGON STATE 5, LSU 0

Oregon State fourth inning – Cadyn Grenier doubled. After Madrigal grounded out to the third baseman, Larnach walked. Grenier scored and Larnach advanced to third on a double by Rutschman. Larnach scored when shortstop Hal Hughes made an error on a ground ball by Gretler. Malone was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Rutschman scored on a walk to Nobach. Gretler and Malone scored on a single by Taylor. OREGON STATE 10, LSU 0

LSU fourth inning – Jake Slaughter hit a leadoff home run over the leftfield fence. OREGON STATE 10, LSU 1

Oregon State sixth inning – Gretler walked. After Malone flied out to the leftfielder and Nobach popped out to the shortstop, Taylor doubled. Gretler and Taylor scored on a triple by Steven Kwan. OREGON STATE 12, LSU 1

Oregon State seventh inning – Madrigal hit a leadoff home run over the leftfield fence. Larnach walked and moved to third on a single by Rutschman. Larnach scored when Rutschman was forced at second on a ground ball to the third baseman by Gretler. OREGON STATE 14, LSU 1

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Even though LSU wasted two great scoring opportunities in the first two innings, the Tigers were still in the game. However, Zack Hess allowed Oregon State to score three two-out runs in the third. With runners on first and third and two out, Hess did not field a slowly-hit ball by Gretler. The ball went to the shortstop Hughes, who did not throw Gretler out at first base. Hess then walked the bottom three batters in the lineup which forced in two more runs. The Beavers had a 5-0 advantage in the middle of the third and the rout was on.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Slaughter was the person responsible for the Tigers not being shut out. Slaughter hit a long home run to lead off the fourth inning. The home run was the eighth of the season for Slaughter, who also had a single in the second.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits – Oregon State 15, LSU 7

Errors – Oregon State 0, LSU 1

Left on base – Oregon State 10, LSU 9

Walks issued – LSU 9, Oregon State 4

Strikeouts recorded – LSU 7, Oregon State 6

Stolen bases – LSU 0, Oregon State 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Jake Slaughter: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Austin Bain: 2-for-4

Zack Hess: 3.1 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

Caleb Gilbert: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB

Trent Vietmeier: 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

OREGON STATE

Zak Taylor: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 2B, 1 BB

Trevor Larnach: 3-for-4, 4 runs scored, 1 BB

Adley Rutschman: 3-for-6, 3 RBIs, 1 run scored, 2 2B

Nick Madrigal: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Michael Gretler: 1-for-5, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 1 BB

Steven Kwan: 1-for-5, 2 RBIs, 1 3B, 1 BB

Kyle Nobach: 0-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 BB

Luke Heimlich: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

NOTES

LSU started Daniel Cabrera in leftfield, Zach Watson in centerfield and Antoine Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Brandt Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Nick Coomes was the catcher and Hess was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Duplantis went 0-for-2 and had his seven-game postseason hitting streak end. . .The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the first on a walk, a hit batter and an infield single by Bain. Heimlich got Cabrera to bounce into a 1-2-3 double play and retired Coomes on a pop up to the first baseman. LSU put runners on first and second with no outs in the second on a single by Slaughter and a hit batter. After not putting down a bunt, Broussard struck out. Hughes then popped up a bunt, which Heimlich caught and doubled Slaughter off second base. . .The Tigers had a couple of runners on walks in the third. However, the centerfielder Kwan made a nice running catch on Coomes’ line drive for the third out of the inning. . .Cabrera hit into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play with two runners on base in the fifth. . .LSU put seven runners in scoring position and none of them scored. . .Heimlich won his 15th game of the year – the most in the country. . .Brandon Eisert and Sam Tweedt each threw a scoreless inning in relief. . .Hess gave up eight runs and eight hits in 2.1 innings against Notre Dame in his first start of the year. In what could have been his last start of the season, Hess allowed nine runs and eight hits in 3.1 innings. Hess faced 24 batters with 14 reaching base – eight hits, four walks, one hit batter and one error. . .Gilbert and Vietmeier finished up on the mound for the Tigers. . .Every Oregon State starter except for Malone and Nobach had a hit. . .LSU turned three double plays. . .The Tigers failed to win their first two games in a NCAA regional tournament for the first time since 2010 – the last year they were on the road. LSU lost to UCLA in the driver’s seat game in the Los Angeles Regional eight seasons ago. . .The 13-run loss was the second largest for LSU in its NCAA tournament history. The Tigers lost to Fullerton State 20-6 in the 1994 College World Series. . .LSU is 38-26, while Oregon State is 46-10-1. . .The Tigers must beat Northwestern State and Oregon State twice in order to win the regional. LSU has a 31-3 record against in-state opponents in the NCAA tournament. . .The paid attendance was an Oregon State-record 4,009.

UP NEXT

LSU will play Northwestern State in an elimination game at the Corvallis (Ore.) Regional on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central. The Demons (38-23) stayed alive with a 9-0 victory against San Diego State on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers beat Northwestern State 9-5 in the final week of the regular season at The Box. The winner of the LSU-Northwestern State game will play Oregon State in the championship round at 8 p.m. Central on Sunday. The NCAA and ESPN will announce the television schedule for Sunday after all games have been played Saturday.



