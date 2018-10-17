Ed Orgeron barely allowed the biggest win in college football this season to marinate before switching gears on Saturday night. In the locker room immediately after knocking off No. 2 Georgia, 36-16, LSU’s head coach reminded those in the locker room that the team was man-handled in Starkville, Miss., last year.

That game was arguably the biggest eye-opener for the Tigers in Orgeron’s first full season as head coach. So after playing their best against the Bulldogs in Tiger Stadium, the coach made it a point to bring up his previous failures.

“Saturday night right after the Georgia game I remembered them we did not play very well against them last year,” Orgeron said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “We have a lot of respect for Mississippi State. I know the players there. I tried to recruit a lot of those players. They’re very hungry, physical, they play hard and with passion … it’s a good team.”

One of those players is Jeffery Simmons, who single-handedly wreaked havoc on LSU’s offensive line in last year’s match-up. The defensive sack alone accounted for seven tackles, including 1.5 for loss, to go along with 1.5 sacks and two more quarterback hurries.

Naturally, Simmons will demand even more attention this turn.

“Simmons, right now in my opinion, is a better football player … probably the best defensive tackle prospect in the country,” Orgeron said. “We obviously have a plan for him. Our guys got their work cut out for him. He’s a really good player.”

LSU’s offensive line is unlikely to get senior Garrett Brumfield back at left guard. Brumfield, who has missed each of the last three games with an undisclosed leg injury, returned to practice on Monday.

Chasen Hines, a true freshman, seems likely to get the nod in his place against State.

“He bounced back a little bit, he’s still not ready,” Orgeron said of Brumfield. “He’s a team leader so it’s good to have him out there, but he’s not ready. It’s still a work in progress.”

“We’re happy it’s not a season-ending injury,” he added.