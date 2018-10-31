Saivion Smith was an impact freshman for LSU in 2016, but off-the-field matters led to the former Rivals 4-star defensive back transferring to the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and eventually signing with Alabama last December.



Smith will make his return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday decked in crimson and white looking to spoil his former team’s season.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was the team’s defensive line coach when Smith was being recruited out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., back in the 2016 class, and has fond memories of evaluating the blue-chip defensive back and forging a relationship with his family.

“First of all, I had a great relationship with his father,” Orgeron recalled on Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference. “An outstanding young man with outstanding parents. I had a blast recruiting him. I got close with his family. I remember going out to IMG, filming in his individual drills. A tall, long corner that could move with speed, great feet, great acceleration. An outstanding player, I enjoyed recruiting him and his family.”

After playing in nine games as a true freshman and quickly cracking a defensive back rotation that features current NFL players such as Tre’Davious White and Donte Jackson, Smith transferred to the junior college ranks in the spring prior to his sophomore season.

That allowed Smith to press reset on his recruiting process, which eventually led him to Alabama, where he’s now a starting cornerback with a team-leading three interceptions, two of which came in the Tide’s rout of Missouri.

“It was hard,” Orgeron said of Smith leaving. “Obviously, having a great relationship with his family. He went to JUCO and did the things he was supposed to do. I’m happy of him. I’ve watched him on tape doing a fine job. I’m happy for him and his family.”

The LSU coach provided glowing remarks on the former defensive back, but had a shorter memory of Baton Rouge native and one-time commitment Dylan Moses.

Moses, who also played for IMG Academy after transferring out of University Lab, which is located on the foot of LSU’s campus, picked the Crimson Tide soon after Orgeron was tabbed as the interim coach in 2016.

“He chose to go to Alabama,” Orgeron said. “We wish him well. He’s a good player.”