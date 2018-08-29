



Joe Burrow was named the starting quarterback for the Tigers less than 48 hours ago. Now, the pressure is on.

As LSU and its newly anointed started behind center prepare to take on No. 25 Miami at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night in primetime, coach Ed Orgeron laid out the groundwork for what it’ll take for the Ohio State graduate transfer to be successful in his debut in purple and gold.

“Joe is very smart,” he said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “We knew that when we recruited him. He’s a tireless worker. It was advantageous for him that we were putting in a new offense, so he wasn’t far behind anyone else. He was there for the first day of installation. That was an advantage going in. You don’t know exactly what’s going to happen or how he’ll do under fire, but he’s poised, consistent and mature, and we expect him to do well.

“He needs to be himself, have confidence and we have confidence in him. Myles (Brennan) is a play away and we expect Myles to be ready to play if called upon. Both quarterbacks are prepared, they’ve studied and go throughout the process throughout the week and have confidence in what they’re doing.”

So, confidence is king.

Perhaps it was one of the intangibles in what urged LSU’s second-year head coach to name Burrow the starter on Monday over his sophomore backup along with consistency.

“Consistency day in and day out,” Orgeron began. “It was a very tight race between he and Myles. They graded very close, but he (Burrow) was the most consistent quarterback throughout the whole camp.”

Quick-hitters





--Stanford grad transfer Terrence Alexander practiced with the safeties on Tuesday. Alexander is competing with sophomore Kary Vincent Jr. at nickel, but could see action at corner and safety this season. “We have several different packages where he can help us out best. He’s very smart, he’s very mature and handles different roles in our defenses. He’s going to be valuable for us this season,” Orgeron said.

--Orgeron continued to praise Miami’s defense. Defensive end Joe Jackson and safety Jaquan Johnson are two players the coach singled out as projected first-round picks. “They cause turnovers, they play fast. It’s a Miami defense, a 4-3, blitzing. They’re very well-coached and a very aggressive defense.”

--Asked about being on the hot seat entering his second year as LSU’s head coach, Orgeron continued to deny any outside interference with his job. “Whatever happens outside this building, we block out the noise. I’m confident in our football team and I feel confident being the head coach at LSU.”