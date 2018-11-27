Coach Ed Orgeron took a brief pause on the recruiting trail Tuesday to hop on board with 104.5 ESPN’s “Off The Bench,” discussing an array of topics in the aftermath of LSU’s seven-overtime loss at Texas A&M over the weekend, the post-game scuffle involving Cole Fisher and analyst Steve Kragthorpe and the latest buzz during the Contact Period.





Here is what LSU’s coach had to say on those topics …





On his team’s performance vs. Texas A&M





Really proud of the way our team fought, really proud of their resound, character of our football team. That game was taken away from them. That second should've never been put on the clock. I went back and reviewed the film … as soon as the white hat drops his hand. The ball was not snapped with 3 seconds left. It was snapped with 2 seconds left, and that 1 second should’ve never been put on the clock. It was the wrong call. I’m standing by that. It was a mistake.





They gave everything they had. They were disgusted in the locker room. I was disgusted more. Thirty five years of coaching I've never used officiating as an excuse. There were some bad calls. They miss some calls. Four times the game should’ve been won for LSU. There’s nothing I could do about it. Our guys fought, we should’ve won the game.





On Tell The Truth Monday …





I told them the truth … It was the Tell Truth Monday. We have to make the plays. We need to coach better. Could have put them in better positions made better calls, and execute the calls when we make the calls. There were a lot of opportunities we could’ve took to win the football game. When you win the football game and it’s taken away from you, and our guys went outplayed those guys for seven overtimes, what a fantastic show of grit and character our football team had.





On what the film showed …





There was a lot of times … we could have made a first down, the game was over. There were better calls to be made, better execution. Twenty nine seconds, they got no timeouts left, we need to stop them. We could’ve done some things better, made some better calls, executed better, but that’s hindsight. We gave it our best shot we possibly could. We had a great game plan on offense. We ran Joe Burrow. Steve Ensminger called one of his best games. The fumbled punt really hurt us. The missed field goal really hurt us. We had some opportunities to win the football game and we didn’t, but the 1 second should’ve never been put on the clock.





On the post-game scuffle involving Steve Kragthorpe and Cole Fisher …





Without getting into detail, Steve Kragthorpe is a very good man. He has Parkinson’s DIsease. He is very dedicated to our university. He has great character. What happened to him should not have happened. There were some unprofessional acts on the football field and I hope the SEC does the right thing about it, and I’m sure they will.





On whether LSU-Texas A&M is officially a rivalry game …





I wish we played ‘em tomorrow.





On the play of Jacoby Stevens …





We got him close to the ball where’s he rushing, playing on the line of scrimmage, he’s playing man coverage. Bill Busch has done tremendous job coaching Jacoby Stevens. You look at vertical jump, at power, Jacoby is off the charts. He was one of the No. 1 players coming out of the control in high school. We had to find a position where he played the best. Give credit to Coach Aranda and Coach Busch and Jacoby for sticking with it. We found him a spot where he could be a force on the football field.





On the increase in quarterback runs for Joe Burrow vs. the Aggies …





We wanted to run him more during the season, but there were some times in the season Myles was completely healthy. We couldn't take a chance on quarterback runs, getting Joe hurt and Myles not being healthy. It was obvious he was a force running the football. We knew Joe had tremendous leadership. That’s what we can do along with throwing the football. We just knew Joe had tremendous leadership. He wanted to win that football game. He gave us everything he can.





On the reaction on the recruiting trail …





It’s been fantastic. The guys saw the play, everyone was pulling for the Tigers. They saw what happened. They thought our Tigers fought. Most teams would’ve laid down or said it’s unfair. They fought. I’m onto my sixth home visit. Our staff has been rolling, very well-prepared. We have a fantastic recruiting class.





On recruiting underclassmen to stay at LSU …





We are talking to some of the guys. A lot of the guys are juniors now, if you're a top choice … I've been recruiting the guys that are not going to be top draft choices talking to them about three weeks now. I feel like I got a good handle on it, but you can never tell until the end of the season.





On Jace Sternberger’s drop …





Here’s the deal. I was going to call a timeout and challenge it. It was ruled an incomplete pass; you can challenge an incomplete pass. They were reviewing it. They were looking at it, seeing if there would be conclusive evidence. I could’ve called a timeout. If you call a timeout you're wasting it. If you want to call one, you can. I talked to SEC Head of Officials Sunday morning, said I reviewed it with head official, we went over the conversation, he was exactly right, they were not going to overturn it. HIs the call on the field would’ve been a catch, which it was, which we all know it was, and it was a fumble, then it could’ve been reviewed. That was the call on the field. It was the wrong call; they made a mistake.





On possibly moving Jonathan Giles out of punt returner …





No question. Kary Vincent came to me. We’ve been trying Jontre. Jontre can do it. We didn’t want to put him back there in a pressurized situation. Kary Vincent has come to me and he has done it. I got a couple recruits now committed to us that are very good punt returners that we can’t get to get on the roster. We need to get better in that area no question about it.





Listen to the full interview on ESPN 104.5 right here.



