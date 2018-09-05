LSU trotted out a good amount of defensive backs in the team’s season-opening upset of Miami.

Kristian Fulton, back from a reduced suspension, started opposite of Greedy Williams, but the rotation also included Kelvin Joseph, Terrence Alexander and Kary Vincent Jr. At safety, JaCoby Stevens and Todd Harris both saw action behind John Battle and Grant Delpit.

Harris, who suffered an injury midway through the contest on Sunday, is questionable against Southeastern. Still, coach Ed Orgeron expects the rotation in the secondary to continue — and perhaps add a few more bodies — on Saturday.

“Obviously, moving our guys and putting them in a position to play,” Orgeron said during the Wednesday SEC teleconference. “Dave Aranda and the addition of Bill Busch at safeties coach allows us to do more things. Corey Raymond has done a great job for us and now we have two defensive backs coaches to do more things. JaCoby Stevens, Kristian Fulton, Kelvin Joseph … and Jontre Kirklin need to play. We have a lot of guys to play and I think we’ve found some depth in that area.”

“The return of Kristian Fulton has helped us out,” he added. “We’re in good shape there.

With Harris question and Orgeron ruling Eric Monroe out for the game on Tuesday, Stevens will likely serve as the primary backup at both safety positions.

Notes

—Asked about Joe Burrow cementing his job as the No. 1 quarterback, Orgeron said, “He’s our No. 1 quarterback. He was our No. 1 quarterback going into the game versus Miami. Myles (Brennan) is still there. Joe did a good job for us, but there are some things he has to improve. He knows it. I’m looking forward to playing Myles and I think he’ll do a good job.”

—Asked about if the new redshirting rule will impact the decision to play younger players against Southeastern, Orgeron said, “Obviously going in there there’s an opportunity. We want our players to play hard in our team unit, but in any game like this to play our young guys, we want to play them. We’re gong to have a plan and see what they can do.”