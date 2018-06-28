The past ten days turned out to be quite productive for coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU football program. The Tigers received commitments from six players – including cornerback Derek Stingley, who is ranked the No. 1 player in the country.

Up next is the college football prediction season. Numerous publications will make their picks for the different conference races in the next few weeks. The early rankings do not have LSU as a top contender the Southeastern Conference Western Division.

The Tigers will certainly be picked behind Alabama and Auburn in the SEC West. LSU could be pegged to finish as low as fifth in the Western Division – behind Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The Tigers will most definitely be flying under the radar entering the 2018 campaign.

“I have already addressed this issue with the players,” said Orgeron at a LSU Football Caravan stop in Metairie on Thursday afternoon. “We block out what is said on the outside. We control only what we can control.

“We believe that we will have an excellent football team We are excited about our schedule. Whether you pick us high or low or whether we are a favorite or not the favorite, we still have to go out and play the game.”

The Tigers fortunes for the 2018 season moved in a positive direction last month when Ohio State graduate transfer quarterback Joe Burrow made the decision to come to LSU. Obviously, a quarterback competition will take place in August. But, Burrow seems to be the favorite to win the job.

“Joe Burrow was in the film room when I left today,” Orgeron said. “Joe is competing to be the No. 1 quarterback. He is very smart and is getting along well with the team. Joe has the whole summer to become friends with his teammates, especially the receivers.

“Joe works hard in the weight room and he spends time in the film room. He has experience. Joe was in a tight quarterback race at Ohio State. He knows how to be a leader. Joe knows college football. He is very mature.”

Orgeron discussed the addition of Burrow with the other scholarship quarterbacks before he enrolled in summer school.

“I told all the other quarterbacks that there is a competition at quarterback like any other position. No one has been promised anything.”

The Tigers will begin preseason practice on Aug. 4. Orgeron has three goals for his team during August practice.

“No. 1 is we must improve our execution,” Orgeron said. “No. 2 is the development of our offense. No. 3 is dealing with our quarterback competition. We have to figure how we can get all four guys reps.”

Orgeron wants the preseason practices to make it obvious to everyone involved the pecking order for the quarterback position. According to Orgeron, the first 16 or 17 practices will be about LSU before attention will be turned toward the season-opener against Miami.

Orgeron did take some time to address the big recruiting successes of the past week or so.

“Camp is always a good time to get commitments,” Orgeron said. “I thought we’d get a couple of commitments. I didn’t think it would happen like it did.

“We have 18 commitments, so we have seven (scholarships) to give. There are still some great players in the state. If we continue like we have been going, this could be as good a class as LSU has had.”