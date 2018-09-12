Orgeron recruited Dare Rosenthal to LT once he arrived at LSU
Yet again, it boiled down to recruiting.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron was able to reel in 4-star Ferriday (La.) product Dare Rosenthal by allowing the jumbo athlete to play defensive line in Baton Rouge. The opportunity to earn a spot in the defensive end rotation will available to the freshman throughout fall camp, but given the attrition along the offensive line — most notably at tackle — a much clearer path to the field presented itself to the 6-foot-8, 340-pounder.
Just as he recruited Rosenthal to LSU, Orgeron recruited Rosenthal to give offensive tackle a try. The trial got underway during Monday’s practice as Rosenthal worked out at both tackle spots and now representing a potential left tackle of the future for the Tigers.
“That will be a great position for him,” Orgeron said during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “He gives us length at left tackle. He’s very tough. I think he’ll be an outstanding left tackle.”
Orgeron noted that Rosenthal was among the best testers in LSU’s 2018 signing class. That includes notable players such as Terrace Marshall Jr., Ja’Marr Chase and Kelvin Joseph, who are listed as starters or have carved out significant roles at their respective positions.
Rosenthal, who boasts an excellent frame, also has noticeable athleticism and toughness. While his transition from the defensive line to the offensive line is in the works, he presents a future chess piece for James Cregg to mold.
“I don’t know how much we can do with him there this year, but we’re going to try,” Orgeron said. “He wanted to play defensive line and we wanted to give him a shot, but I think he sees a future at left tackle. We recruited him to play there once we got him here … there’s a future for him there on the offensive line.”
Stevens works at OLB to create mismatch vs. Auburn
Rosenthal was not the only LSU football player to see snaps at a different role this week. The same can be said for sophomore defensive back JaCoby Stevens, who started against Southeastern as a quarter in the five-man secondary look the defense opened up with.
Stevens has practiced with the safeties and the outside linebackers this week leading into the Auburn game as another piece third-year defensive coordinator Dave Aranda believes can create mismatches with.
“It’s a position that we think he can play very well,” Orgeron said. “He can play outside linebacker or safety, nickel. It’s a very versatile position.”
The hybrid role is nothing new to Stevens, a former 5-star prospect who spent last season at safety, wide receiver and an H-back in former offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s scheme. Stevens is listed as the backup safety behind Grant Delpit, but has been a contributor on defense through the first two games.
Expect more of the same in LSU’s first SEC matchup of the season, especially as Aranda scrambles for ways to create mismatches on defense with the absence of starting B-linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, who tore his ACL in the opener against Miami.
“It has some things to do with K’Lavon (being out) and has some to do with JaCoby,” the coach admitted.
Notable details
--The right tackle competition between Austin Deculus and Badara Traore will likely be a game-time decision. Deculus started last Saturday vs. Southeastern and shifted to right tackle this week at practice. Traore started at right tackle in the game and took over for an injured Adrian Magee early on in the Miami game.
—LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger will return to Auburn a decade after serving as the player-caller for former Tigers coach Tommy Tuberville, but Orgeron does not expect his previous stint to come into play on Saturday. “I promise you it hasn’t crossed his mind on the game plan. I don’t know if he even remembers he coached at Auburn; he’s so entrenched with being at LSU.”
—Orgeron added that Ensminger slept in his office on Tuesday night
—Joe Burrow is set to make his third start for the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium, his first SEC contest and first true road game. “It’ll be a good test for us, a hostile crowd. This is a very good defense with a dominant front. There will be adversity in the game. I think he can pass the test and do well.”
—LSU is +5 in turnovers through two contests and has yet to give the ball away on offense. Orgeron credited his mentor, former USC coach Pete Carroll, as well as a tidbit his coaches pick up from the New England Patriots in the offseason. “We work very hard on it. It’s something I got from Pete Carroll at USC. It’s about the ball. We start every day with drills we got the Patriots on creating and preventing turnovers.”