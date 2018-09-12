Yet again, it boiled down to recruiting.



LSU coach Ed Orgeron was able to reel in 4-star Ferriday (La.) product Dare Rosenthal by allowing the jumbo athlete to play defensive line in Baton Rouge. The opportunity to earn a spot in the defensive end rotation will available to the freshman throughout fall camp, but given the attrition along the offensive line — most notably at tackle — a much clearer path to the field presented itself to the 6-foot-8, 340-pounder.

Just as he recruited Rosenthal to LSU, Orgeron recruited Rosenthal to give offensive tackle a try. The trial got underway during Monday’s practice as Rosenthal worked out at both tackle spots and now representing a potential left tackle of the future for the Tigers.

“That will be a great position for him,” Orgeron said during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “He gives us length at left tackle. He’s very tough. I think he’ll be an outstanding left tackle.”

Orgeron noted that Rosenthal was among the best testers in LSU’s 2018 signing class. That includes notable players such as Terrace Marshall Jr., Ja’Marr Chase and Kelvin Joseph, who are listed as starters or have carved out significant roles at their respective positions.

Rosenthal, who boasts an excellent frame, also has noticeable athleticism and toughness. While his transition from the defensive line to the offensive line is in the works, he presents a future chess piece for James Cregg to mold.

“I don’t know how much we can do with him there this year, but we’re going to try,” Orgeron said. “He wanted to play defensive line and we wanted to give him a shot, but I think he sees a future at left tackle. We recruited him to play there once we got him here … there’s a future for him there on the offensive line.”