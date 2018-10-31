There has been plenty of buzz surrounding the LSU football program, especially in the past 24 hours since the College Football Playoff selection committee anointed the Tigers the No. 3-ranked team in the initial rankings.

Coach Ed Orgeron is relishing in the praise, but hasn’t lost sight of what the media conglomerate wrote before the season.

From the outside in, the Tigers were deemed a team destined to finish around .500. Orgeron has already exceeded those modest expectations, entering Saturday night’s showdown with top-ranked Alabama with a 7-1 record and ranked among the top three teams in the country.

The chatter is fine, the coach said, but his team will maintain the same approach as it did when there was doubt in the offseason.

“It’s an honor,” Orgeron said on Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference. “We respect that College Football Playoff ranking, but it’s the first one. It should mean nothing to us. We have a good football team and expectations are very high. We have four games to go and we need to finish very hard, and we have to block out the noise.

“We had a lot of stuff written about our football team before the season that didn’t happen. We’ve had some stuff written that’s very good but you can’t let it get to your head. We need to remain humble and focus on the task at hand, and we have a big task ahead.”