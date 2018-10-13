BATON ROUGE, La. — Staring at a four-point deficit, Ed Orgeron contemplated going for it last weekend. But on fourth-and-3, LSU’s head coach played it and punted.

That may not have been the decisive call that led LSU to fumble its chance at perfection in The Swamp, but it’s what’s haunted Orgeron each day since. That’s why all week, he’s promised his players that he’d be aggressive against Georgia.

Having the No. 2-ranked team in the country in Tiger Stadium didn’t faze Orgeron, who converted four fourth-down attempts in as his team whipped the visiting Bulldogs on Saturday. Those fourth-down calls resulted in 13 points in LSU’s 36-16 triumph.

More importantly, it reflected the aggressive demeanor Orgeron wished he had a week ago against Florida and set the tone for the team’s resume-building victory on Saturday.

“That was a message to send,” said Orgeron, whose LSU team broke a seven-year stretch without defeating a team ranked No. 1 or 2 on Oct. 14. “Aggressive. We can be aggressive. We can take shots.”

There’s no second-guessing a coach who successfully converts four fourth downs, especially when it leads to the band gifting the crowd “Neck” and a stadium erupting with fans jumping from their seats to high-five players and take selfies with the coach.

Perhaps the same logic should apply to a team that entered the season ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll with wins over a trio of top-10 teams, including the Bulldogs, who played Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game in January. Orgeron has preached staples such as winning the turnover ratio and success in the red zone, and on Saturday added an aggressive nature to the mix to put No. 13 LSU back squarely in the playoff picture with Halloween rapidly approaching.

“He’s got to make sure every Saturday that we are mentally, physically, emotionally ready to play, and he has done that every Saturday that I’ve been around here,” said senior tight end Foster Moreau, who sports the No. 18 for these Tigers. “It might be a different thing. It might be a different wrinkle. He might cut practice by five minutes, but he’s got an incredible game plan and he knows what he’s doing.

“People, they just hear his access and think, ‘Oh, I mean this guy is just rah-rah and gets people pumped up and gets people ready to go on Saturdays,’ but the lengths that he goes to make sure we are ready to play on Saturdays, it’s astounding. You wouldn’t believe how hard this coaching staff works if I told you.”

To Moreau, the fourth-down calls were simple — rather, symbolic for this LSU football team.

“It’s a statement play,” he said. “It’s us against you. You’ve got to knuckle up. You’ve gotta go.”

Likewise, that’s been Orgeron’s approach with the media or projections or rankings through the season. From No. 25 to No. 2, it’s dust brushed off his shoulder.

All of Orgeron’s cliche statements were compounded by a 5-0 start, but adversity struck when there was a blemish on the perfect record. Florida opened up the gates for criticism, doubt, and if you’re LSU’s coach, vexation.

“This is what we needed this week — to be aggressive,” Orgeron said. “All week we talked about being aggressive. I was pissed for not going for it in Florida. I said today, half-an-inch, let’s go for it … it worked out great.”

The win, LSU’s 21st in a row in Tiger Stadium during the month of October, vaults the team back into the driver’s seat and in control of its own destiny. No. 24 Mississippi State comes to Baton Rouge next Saturday, and after a bye, top-ranked Alabama returns on Nov. 3. As often as Orgeron mentions the turnover ratio and red-zone efficiency, it pales in comparison to his insistence on never looking past an opponent.

LSU outgained Georgia (475, 322), won the turnover battle (4:0) and was a perfect 8-for-8 in the red zone in what junior defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence deemed the team’s most complete game of the season. This is the LSU football team he expects to see each Saturday, and that recipe puts the Tigers in rarified air.

“I view this team as a team when we're at our best, we’re playing LSU football,” Lawrence said. “We’ve seen what we’re like when we’re not playing LSU football; you can get beat. The big thing is playing our football and our brand. It’s very good. We have a great head coach, a helluva defensive coordinator, the best linebacker in the country, the best cornerback in the country and a solid defensive line.”

“We can be as good as we want to be,” he added.

That may hinge on how aggressive the coach gets each week.