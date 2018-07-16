LSU football fans believe that Nick Saban is the Southeastern Conference coach against whom their coach will be constantly judged.

The Tigers have lost seven consecutive games to Saban’s Alabama teams. Coach Les Miles had his LSU teams drop five straight games to the Crimson Tide. Now, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron is 0-for-2 against Saban.

Orgeron has acknowledged since his first day as LSU coach that LSU must find a way to defeat Saban and Alabama. However, it was obvious at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Monday that Orgeron will be judged by what he does against another Western Division coach – Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher was the first coach up at Monday’s opening session. Fisher showed that he knows what it takes to be successful in the SEC. Fisher won a national championship as Saban’s offensive coordinator with LSU in 2003. Fisher also took Florida State to a national title.

Words like toughness, effort, discipline, pride and grit were tossed out by Fisher on Monday. According to Fisher, these are the characteristics needed by any team if it wants to win a championship in college football’s best conference.

Kevin Sumlin was the hot name due to his dynamic offense when he was hired to be the Aggies’ coach for their first season in the SEC. Relying upon the ability to score points, Texas A&M had one winning conference record in Sumlin’s six years.

Now, the Aggies are going with a coach, who spent four seasons in Saban’s system at LSU. Fisher used Saban’s famous word Monday.

“Everybody wants instant gratification in today’s world,” Fisher said. “But, you have to go through the process of doing things the right way. There’s no shortcut. The I’s you don’t dot and the T’s you don’t cross get exposed in this league very quickly.

“At Texas A&M, I have been trying to put the culture in place which we think we have to have to be successful in this league. I understand a lot about this league and I know a lot about this league.”

While speaking in the afternoon Monday, Orgeron admitted that Fisher is going to pose problems.

“Jimbo Fisher is a great coach,” Orgeron said “He’s won a national championship. He’s a proven recruiter. I have a lot of respect for what he does. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge.”

Orgeron’s second appearance at SEC Media Days was far more impressive than his first. A year ago, Orgeron spent much of his allotted time going through the team’s depth chart. Former Alabama coach Mike Shula did the same at his initial SEC Media Days talk. Shula did not last long with the Tide.

Orgeron shed some light on why he did not simply retain Steve Ensminger as offensive coordinator when he became the permanent LSU head coach.

“The circumstances were different when I got the (head) job,” Orgeron said. “I went out and tried to get the best (offensive) coordinator in the league. It didn’t work. I made a mistake (hiring Matt Canada) and it didn’t work. I was saying Steve Ensminger is the guy. If I have a chance, I’m going to hire him.”

Canada and Orgeron never had the proper chemistry between them. So, Orgeron fired Canada and went with Ensminger.

Orgeron appeared to be more comfortable this year at the big media event. He confirmed that assessment.

“There is no question that I am more settled this time,” Orgeron said.

Orgeron maintained that the quarterback competition will extend at least through the first two weeks of preseason practice. He hopes a quarterback will have stepped forward by that time. Most observers believe this individual will be Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow.

The Orgeron-Fisher comparison has another storyline. Fisher nearly became the LSU coach following the 2015 regular season. However, Louisiana politics put an end to that scenario playing out. Fisher explained Monday why he left Florida State for Texas A&M.

“The administration is a big part of it,” Fisher said. “My relationship with (Texas A&M Athletic Director) Scott Woodward in the past was important. I knew Scott and what he brought to the table.

“We were at LSU together many, many, many years ago. There were a lot of changes that had to be made at that time. Scott was a big part of that and understood what had to be done.”

Woodward was LSU’s Director of External Affairs from 2000-04 when Saban was the head coach and Fisher was the offensive coordinator. Woodward was Chancellor Mark Emmert’s representative to the athletic department. Fisher had that chemistry with Woodward, who would be his boss at A&M.

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops was the other coach on the Monday schedule. Stoops certainly does not have similar expectations as Fisher at Texas A&M and Orgeron at LSU. The Wildcats have put together back-to-back 7-6 seasons – 4-4 in the SEC.

Stoops understands that Kentucky fans are waiting for the team to make the next step.

“We have done some good things,” Stoops said. “We have been close. But, we’re tired of being close in some games. We want to win and get over that hump.”

Simply getting over that hump would be a great accomplishment for Stoops. Neither Orgeron nor Fisher are in their jobs with the expectation of just winning eight games. Those two guys are getting paid to win championships.