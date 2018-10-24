Coach Ed Orgeron expressed his high praise of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Tuesday when he met with reporters. He kicked it up a degree when discussing his head coach.

Nick Saban, who held the same position as Orgeron from 2000-2004 and led the Tigers to a 2003 BCS National Championship victory, has beaten his former team in each of the past seven meetings. LSU’s last victory came back in 2011 — in the regular season — before falling short in the title game later that year.

Orgeron saw promise in his team after a 24-10 loss to the Crimson Tide last season in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but that doesn’t amount to much until it amounts to victories.

“After the game, you’re emotional. I thought we matched up with Alabama physically,” Orgeron recalled on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday. “When you look at the game, there’s a lot of would-have, could-have, should-haves. Give them credit. They won the football game. We didn’t. There’s a lot of things we improved on in that football game, but obviously, it was not good enough.”

“We are coming,” he reminded reporters. “Alabama has been the benchmark. Coach Saban has done a fantastic job. He’s the greatest college football coach in the history of the game. Give him credit for what he did at Alabama. We got to beat them to get to 1-0.”

In many ways, what Saban has accomplished in the past 11-plus seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is the model for not only Orgeron, but coaches across the country.

In that stretch, Saban has had Alabama at No. 1 team in the country 70 games. In that time, the team has run off 63 victories, 51 more than any other top-ranked team since 2007. Under Saban’s direction, the Crimson Tide have been ranked No. 1 at some point every season since 2008, an 11-year record still in progress.

That naturally has coincided with a bevy of 5-star recruits and top-ranked recruiting classes as well.

“They’re at one of the highest levels I have ever seen in college football,” Orgeron admitted. “They’re getting coached great every day. They have great players and No. 1 recruiting classes. They’re what everyone aspires to be. We want to have No. 1 recruiting classes and play for national championship and win national championships, and they’re doing it. They’re the best team in college football right now.”

Should Orgeron’s team manage to fulfill the role of David in this showdown with Goliath, it would vault the No. 4-ranked Tigers to 8-1 on the season and clear a path for an appearance in the SEC Championship game and in the College Football Playoff.

A big piece of that puzzle will boil down to how Orgeron and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda to replace ROVER Devin White, who will be sidelined for the first half of the contest due to an ejection call from the fourth quarter of the 19-3 win over Mississippi State last Saturday. Orgeron named sophomore Patrick Queen and freshmen Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville as candidates to start in White’s place, but that race has now simmered down to two.

“We talked all that,” Orgeron said, referring to giving middle linebacker Jacob Phillips added responsibilities in the first half. “We’re going to look at several options, but probably Patrick or Micah. It’s going to come down to that.”

Orgeron continued to gush over Tagovailoa, who leads the nation in passer rating (238.85) to go along with a 70.4 completion percentage (No. 9 in FBS), 2,066 passing yards (No. 12 in FBS) and 25 touchdowns (T-No. 3 in FBS). So far, Alabama’s sophomore quarterback has yet to throw an interception.

Conversely, LSU will trot out a secondary featuring two Thorpe Award semifinalists and several freshmen in big roles to try and contain Tagovailoa and Alabama’s top-ranked scoring offense. Eight games into the season, everyone who’s playing is doing so a reason, the coach said.

“This kind of football is best,” Orgeron said. “In this game, there are more NFL players playing. That’s thee marquee matchup (Tagovailoa vs. defensive backs). We have some of the best defensive backs in the country. They have the best quarterback in the country in Tua and some of the best receivers. It’ll be a tremendous matchup and fun to watch.”

“At this point, they’re ready to go,” he added of his freshmen contributors. “I wouldn’t put guys in if they weren’t ready. It’s not their first game on either side. They’re tested and ready to go. I like freshmen playing. It brings a new attitude to your team.”