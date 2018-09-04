On Adrian Magee, K'Lavon Chaisson

“He’s going to get through this and have a great career down the road. We have several guys there," including Ray Thornton, Andre Anthony, Travez Moore and freshman Jarell Cherry.

Magee is out 2-3 weeks.

On reviewing Miami game film:

We were consistent on offense. We went against a very good defense and didn’t turn the ball over. We shut their running game down for the most part. We gave up two explosive passes to two of the best receivers we’ve been against since we’ve been here. We went with 11 new guys in starting positions and they performed very well. That’s not the best team we’re going to play. The schedule is going to get tougher. We’ve got to improve as the season goes on to get where we want to be.

On Badara Traore taking over at RT

He was solid. He made a couple of mistakes. We made a lot of mistakes. We looked at the film and the mistakes we made on defense, special teams on offense. But when you win, guys are going to listen. You go in in a constructive manner and fix it. Badara stepped in, showed maturity and physicality, but there things he can get fixed.

On the secondary

We put Grant (Delpit) toward the line of scrimmage in sub-packages and he rushed the quarterback very well. H had some hurries. I thought JaCoby Stevens played close to the line of scrimmage and some good things. Kelvin Joseph did some good things. Kristian Fulton did some good things. Greedy was Greedy. Two plays were disappointing: the third-and-18 conversion, there was a missed assignment. The technique wasn’t played right. That’s something Dave (Aranda) was disappointed in. The long ball — it was a good throw and catch. We missed on some sacks. We need to get better at that. Overall, things are things on defense we know we can fix, technique at each position, guys are going to want to fix, assignment errors that we know we’re going to fix.

On recruit’s reactions to the win

It was a huge night, a good night, and you can feel lots of energy. A lot of offensive players were really excited about our offense, especially at the skill positions. In the summer, they said they didn’t want to commit; they wanted to see how the new offense was going to look. I was ready for them to commit last night. They like the offense and the direction we’re going in is huge for us. On defense, everyone was excited the way we’re going to play. The interceptions put us in a great spot. We did an interception drill at fall camp, teaching guys to go block for each other. There were five or six LSU Tigers sprinting in the end zone, which is indicative of the way we played defense.

On injuries to Thaddeus Moss, Eric Monroe

Hopefully, Thad will play this week. He’s questionable. Hopefully, he’ll play. Eric is not ready to play yet

On whether the new redshirt rule changes Myles Brennan’s status

Myles is our second-team quarterback. I mentioned to Steve (Esnminger) going into the fourth quarter to put in Myles and let him play. It was too close. We treat him like we do our second-team quarterback, and if Joe (Burrow) struggles, we’re going to put him in.

On the offensive line play

We struggles in pass protection. We were not as solid as we wanted. Joe was under duress. He didn’t have a lot of time. There were still some dropped balls, some busted routes. I think those things — our first game with new wide receivers out there for the first time, a couple balls thrown behind them, not on the money, it was a combination of all those things. Our first game with new starters versus a very good defense.

On Saahdiq Charles, Garrett Brumfield

They did very well. Gerald Willis had a fantastic game. I thought he played really well, but there were some holds there. Lloyd (Cushenberry) did some good things. Damien (Lewis) did some good things. The big run was an outside zone that started to the left, cut backside. They had a penetrating defense, so we cut the backside. It was a good game plan on offense.

On rotating running backs

Certain plays, our guys run well. We put them in position to perform certain skills in certain ways. (Lanard) Fournette got the first play, Chris Curry got the second play. Nick Brossette is our starting tailback, so you figure it out.

On using a lot of players in rotations

We want to play a lot of guys and put them in specific positions where their skill-sets fit our offense. Steve does a bunch to get our guys to stay fresh and use a lot of guys.

On Tyler Shelvin’s social media comments after the game

Tyler and I talked. I recruited Tyler. I believe Tyler will be an excellent player here. We had a very good conversation.