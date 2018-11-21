The status of a few key players remains up in the air leading into LSU’s regular-season finale at Texas A&M.

Justin Jefferson, who missed Tuesday’s practice, was deemed questionable by coach Ed Orgeron on Wednesday. There is optimism that LSU’s leading receiver should be able to give it a go against the Aggies.

“He’s questionable, but I believe he’s going to be able to play,” Orgeron said on Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference. “I believe he’s going to be OK.”

There is less optimism that freshman cornerback Kelvin Joseph will follow suit.

Joseph injured his hamstring after taking over for Kristian Fulton in the second half against Arkansas on Nov. 10. He did not practice or dress for last weekend’s game against Rice and has yet to practice leading up to this weekend’s showdown with A&M.

Orgeron indicated that he expected Joseph back for this week’s game, but was less optimistic as of Wednesday.

“He’s coming along more slowly than we expected,” he said. “It may be a game-time decision on him.”

Terrence Alexander and Kary Vincent Jr. are in line for added snaps should Joseph sit for a second consecutive game.

Tight end Jamal Pettigrew returned to practice on Monday for the first time since tearing his ACL over the summer. He was back on the field again on Tuesday, in pads for the first time since suffering that season-ending injury.

There’s a chance the redshirt sophomore could return for LSU’s bowl game, which would allow Steve Ensminger to use a two-tight package he had envisioned for the first time this season.

“We don’t know that yet,” Orgeron said of Pettigrew’s return to practice. “It’s obviously good to see him. Jack Mariucci does a tremendous job with these guys, running through drills and testing him out. It’s a little early to tell if he’s going to go for the bowl game or not, but we’d love to have him. We don’t have a second tight end package. We miss him and (Thaddeus) Moss. We don’t have a 12-personnel package, one of Steve’s best packages, so it would obviously be a big boost to have him.”

After LSU wraps up its regular season at Kyle Field, Orgeron and his staff will hit the recruiting trails right away. Orgeron expects to be in the homes of two recruits that Sunday evening.

The Tigers’ staff spent the week leading into the Rice contest mapping out their school and in-home stops for current 2019 verbal pledges, top remaining targets and top prospects in the 2020 class. Those trips will get underway within 24 hours of the Texas A&M tilt.

“We’re focusing on A&M, but we took some time last week to make our recruiting schedule. We were making our calls last week, and all last week making our recruiting schedule,” Orgeron said. “We’ll be out on the road early, in homes late at night. I’m looking forward to being in two homes on Sunday for some of the top players in Louisiana, across Louisiana and across the country, not only in the 2019 class but to start recruiting the 2020 class. We’re going to be in schools, in homes working as hard as we can.”