TigerDetails - Outlook for uncertain LSU vs. Arkansas matchup | Tiger Pride Podcast

LSU is eager to return to the field Saturday against Arkansas in a much-needed game for each program.

The Tigers haven't played since a disappointing performance at Auburn on Oct. 31 as a result to the scheduled bye week and then a postponement last week against Alabama.

And they and the Razorbacks, both a game shy of .500 on the season, both see a winnable matchup in a challenging SEC-only season in which those seem fewer and farther between.

But, well, we'll see.

Arkansas anticipates a final sense Friday of where its roster stands amid some COVID-19 tests and contact-tracing.

If the Razorbacks have enough players available to effectively host the Tigers, the Battle for the Golden Boot represents an opportunity for each of the rivals and a contest with plenty of interesting on-field storylines.

