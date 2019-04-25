LSU has quite the history on NFL Draft night and 2019 will mirror what we have witnessed in past years. LSU has two potential first round selections in Greedy Williams and Butkus Award winner Devin White, but other players are hoping to hear their names called during the seven round of festivities.

Devin White White wrapped up a brilliant LSU career as the Butkus Award winner, given to the nation's top linebacker. Shortly following his last game in a LSU uniform he took part in the 2019 NFL Combine and cemented himself as high first round pick. The playmaking linebacker built quite the resume during his 3 years in Baton Rouge. White recorded a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, along with a 4.17 short shuttle and 39.5 inch vertical leap. NFL Draft Profile White was given a rating of 6.24 by NFL.com, which falls in the "chance to become instant starter" range, according to the site. White fell short of the "chance to become a Pr-Bowl caliber player," which is 6.50-6.99 on the site's grading scale. Draft Grade-high first round selection White looks like a lock to be a top 15 overall selection in the NFL Draft, with some draft prognosticators having him going as high as No. 5 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who drafted LSU linebackers Kendell Beckwith and Kwon Alexander in recent years.



Greedy Williams The LSU standout had a terrific sophomore campaign that vaulted him into first round status. He followed it up with a solid junior season, but there are varying views on his draft projections. Williams's combine performance was cut short after an injury, and he elected to only participate in the 40-yard dash during testing, which seems to have hurt his stock a bit. Williams ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. NFL Draft Profile: Williams was given a 6.18 grade and should become an instant starter, according to the sites rating chart. Draft Grade-mid-late first round selection Although Williams appeared to slip a little bit on draft boards, just about everyone has him slotted as a first round selection Thursday night.

LSU tight end FOster Moreau at Senior Bowl practice (USA Today)

Foster Moreau Moreau's career at LSU provided provided some memorable moments, but he was not a primary target in the passing game, restricting his ability to showcase the type of athleticism and explosiveness he put on display at the NFL Combine. Moreau climbed up draft boards as a result. Moreau clocked a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash, put together an extremely impressive 4.11 in the short shuttle and posted a vertical leap of 36.5 inches. NFL Draft Profile: NFL.com gave Moreau a 5.53 grade, which falls into the range of "chance to become NFL starter" range. Draft Grade Rounds 5-7 The grades on Moreau vary a bit, but just about everyone doing draft projections has him being drafted in rounds 5-7.

Garrett Brumfield Garrett Brumfield became a two-year starter at LSU and showed flashes of NFL potential at various points during his career. Brumfield battled some leg injuries late in his career, which hindered his ability quite a bit, but he is still expected to get a shot to make an NFL roster this year. Brumfield was not invited to the NFL Combine. NFL Draft Profile DraftScout.com list Brumfield as a potential 7th round pick, or undrafted free agent.

Ed Alexander Alexander showed flashes of greatness, but spent most of his LSU career battling knee injuries, which played a big role in his decision to leave early. Nevertheless, Alexander did enough to warrant a NFL team giving him a shot to play on Sundays during his time at LSU. NFL Draft Profile: Draft Grade ranges from round 3 to round 7. Alexander's draft grade varies greatly among the sites.