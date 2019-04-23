In any sport, a win is a win, but Tuesday night’s 5-3 midweek win over Lamar felt a little better for the No. 14 LSU Tigers.

LSU (27-15, 11-7) has endured an up and down road in midweek games this season, losers of its last two yet 6-4 overall at the midway mark of the season. Tuesday night wasn’t about any shortcomings but rather some breakout performances from so its young players that have stepped up with an injury riddled roster.

First there’s freshman Landon Marceaux, who drew his first start since allowing five runs in less than two innings against Southern on April 9, but looked the part Tuesday night in his short time on the mound. Marceaux pitched three scoreless innings, needing just 27 pitches to do so.

Marceaux relied on his defense to get him through the first two innings but was able to get a strikeout in the third before being replaced by reliever Matthew Beck in the fourth.

“It feels good to go back to being healthy,” Marceaux said. “Tonight I felt strong and just wanted to get back out there and be competitive, not having to worry about if I’m aching or not.”

Marceaux said his fastball command and working both sides of the plate were the main keys to a successful outing.

“It’s very encouraging throwing without any pain at all,” Marceaux said. “I felt ready and confident but now I have to keep building.”

“I thought the story of the game was Landon Marceaux and the way he pitched tonight,” coach Paul Mainieri added. “He threw some really good changeups, his velocity was ok and I thought that was a big step in the right direction.”

LSU hitters have had a propensity to struggle against midweek arms but Tuesday the Tigers had no trouble getting to Lamar starter Jack Dallas. After a scoreless opening frame, the middle of the Tiger lineup was able to compile three hits in the second inning, capped off by a three-run homerun from freshman third baseman Drew Bianco.

It was the culmination of a breakout week for the freshman, who played very well over the weekend in replacement of the injured Chris Reid. Bianco went 2-for-3 on Tuesday night with three RBI.

The freshman admitted he was in a “dark place” in the weeks leading up the Florida series when he got a phone call from his father, Mike.

“He told me I was good enough to be there, just lock in and focus on playing,” Bianco said. “That’s kind of the mindset I’ve been having, just going up there and competing on every pitch. About a week ago I was batting .105 so I really had nothing to lose which allowed me to play free and I feel comfortable at the plate again.”

In a 3-1 battle in the bottom of the fifth, sacrifice fly balls from catcher Brock Mathis and shortstop Josh Smith brought in one run a piece to put some breathing distance from Lamar. Mathis, who missed most of the Florida series nursing a right thumb injury, substituted for Saul Garza in the fourth inning to get some reps behind the plate.

The Tigers used their bullpen arms to the max, not letting any reliever other than Beck to go more than one inning. The arms of Riggs Threadgill, Ma’Khail Hilliard, Trent Veitmeier and Todd Peterson brought the game to the ninth inning, allowing two total runs.

Near disaster came in the ninth when Devin Fontenot came in to pitch the final frame and walked the bases loaded. Lamar was able to squeeze one run out of the inning before Fontenot found the strike zone for a final strikeout.

LSU now hits the road to Tuscaloosa for what Mainieri called “the most important week” of the season to take on an Alabama team that is currently last in the SEC standings.