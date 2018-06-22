Parrish did not have to think on it long before he committed to LSU.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound dual-threat quarterback out of Phenix City (Ala.) Central quietly traveled to Baton Rouge Thursday, worked out for the Tiger coaches and was then offered Friday morning.

That was before his first visit to LSU.

Heading into this week, Peter Parrish had Florida and Mississippi State on top of his list.

“I have always liked LSU and I knew if they offered me after the camp, then I was going to commit,” said Parrish.

“They started recruiting me during the spring. Coach Tommie Robinson if from my school and we have known each other for about two years. He came by to see me in the spring, so that is when the interest started.

“After the camp, they told me that they liked me a lot and that they may offer me soon. It happened Friday and I committed.

“I feel that LSU is the right school for me because the whole coaching staff made me feel at home. Coach Ed Orgeron and coach Robinson did an awesome job of making me feel like I belong there.

“They also said how important it is for me to come in being that they didn’t have a 2019 [quarterback] commit. They said they loved what they saw in me and didn’t want to wait.

“They felt that I can help lead LSU to a National Championship.

“The energy that I received from the coach Orgeron was really what determined my decision. I mean, when you have the head coach screaming in excitement for you, it’s like, what can be better?

“I can only imagine what game-day would be like. Coach Orgeron and cRobinson continued to check on me and when I looked over my shoulder they were there not only analyzing me, but supporting me as well.

“They said they loved the way I lead camp, how I was coachable and how I had great ball placement. They also said that I have great character and that they loved the person they saw.

“I was very impressed when they said that they loved my family because my family has been here for me since day one and hasn’t let up. They said they were impressed with my physical abilities and that it was a 100-percent vote yes from the whole coaching staff to offer me.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to be an LSU Tiger. My eye of the Tiger is at 100-percent.”