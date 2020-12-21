TigerDetails - Passing game coordinator Scott Linehan done at LSU after one season

Scott Linehan joined Ed Orgeron's LSU staff in February to serve as the passing game coordinator and his time in Baton Rouge has ended one season.

According to The Advocate, the Tigers will be parting ways with the 57-year-old Linehan, who replaced Joe Brady when he departed for the Carolina Panthers.

Days after ending its 5-5 season, LSU has already made several changes to the coaching staff, thus far, defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, safeties coach Bill Busch, defensive line coach Bill Johnson and Linehan will not be returning to Baton Rouge in 2021.

Linehan worked closely with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Steve Ensminger.

He joined LSU's staff after spending 17 years in the NFL, 13 of which came as an offensive coordinator. He was the Dallas Cowboys' passing game coordinator from 2015 to 2018. Prior to that he was the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013 and was the head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2004-2006. Linehan has also held coordinator positions with the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

Linehan has a great relationship with LSU quarterback signee Garrett Nussmeier and has known him for years from his relationship with Nussmeier's father, Doug Nussmeier, who played for Linehan his final two seasons as the quarterback at Idaho. The elder Nussmeier and Linehan later coached together in the NFL.