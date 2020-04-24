News More News
Patrick Mahomes wanted LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Chiefs

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Edwards-Helaire ranked No. 2 in the SEC in rushing yards with 1,414 and he led the league in rushing touchdowns with 16. He also had seven 100-yard games in 2019.

The Super Bowl Champions released "The Call" after selecting Edwards-Helaire and head coach Andy Reid revealed that MVP Patrick Mahomes wanted the LSU running back, so that's who they went with.

