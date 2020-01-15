LSU junior linebacker Patrick Queen announced on social media that he is foregoing his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

The Livonia alum was named the defensive MVP in Monday's National Championship.

The linebacker tallied eight tackles against Clemson. On the year, Queen totaled 85 tackles (37 solos, 48 assisted), three sacks and one interception.

On Tuesday morning, he joined Ed Orgeron in the champions press conference and said he wasn't sure if he was staying or going.

"I'm not really sure yet. Got to go home and talk to my parents and Coach O, do everything the right way. But LSU is always going to be capable of doing what we did this year. We've got great players, great coaches. As long as we believe in each other, we'll be able to accomplish anything," Queen said.