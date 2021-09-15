Pearson says Johnson’s constructive criticism drove him to TigerTown

The Pearson brother trifecta is now complete for LSU baseball.

West Monroe 2024 product John Pearson made it official on Tuesday night when he verbally committed to Jay Johnson and the Tigers. John Pearson (6-0, 205, bats right, throws right) follows his brother Josh who is set to be on the 2022 Tigers roster and his oldest brother Jacob who committed to the Tigers before signing professionally.

“(Jay Johnson) as a person just seems like a great coach and I’m looking forward to playing for him,” he said. “The first time I talked to him I knew he would be the kind of coach that I wanted to play for. He knows the game of baseball better than most and if he sees something you need to work on he will tell you. A lot of times when you get to college the coaches think the players already know what they are doing. But sometimes they need help. Jay Johnson is that guy that is there ready to help. That’s what I like about him the most. So when I officially got the offer from him Tuesday night I jumped on it.”

“He told me I was a good hitter, but I wasn’t a great hitter. I know that and I appreciate (Johnson) being honest with me. If I want to get to where I need to be, I need to hear stuff like that. I know there is stuff I need to still work on, but Coach Johnson said I’m far away from being a great hitter. He didn’t mean it in a mean way; it was more a constructive way.”

Pearson said that unique relationship with Johnson was one of the driving forces to him officially verbally committing to the Tigers.

“It’s really unique because that is not what you usually hear from college coaches recruiting you,” he said.

Recruited to the Tigers as a third baseman, Pearson said he chose LSU over Southeastern Conference rival Mississippi State.