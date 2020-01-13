A week-long celebration hit its peak late Monday evening, as purple and gold confetti fell to the field of a deafening Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Joe Burrow and LSU overcame a slow start and early deficit to roll past defending champion Clemson to a 42-25 victory and fitting finish to a historic season.

The Heisman winner and his slew of weapons torched its final opponent for three straight touchdowns before halftime to overcome a 17-7 deficit.

The home-state Tigers hadn't trailed since Oct. 26 against Auburn.

And once they got rolling, they wouldn't do so again.

Former Jennings star Travis Etienne finally reached the end zone early in the third quarter to end Clemson's drought.

And quarterback Trevor Lawrence found Amari Rodgers for the two-point conversion to pull back to within 28-25.

But LSU's defense shut Clemson down the final 25 minutes, and Burrow added a pair of touchdown passes to help seal away the victory.

More to come...