The postseason honors keep rolling in for LSU freshman phenom linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

A day after he and Tigers’ defensive end BJ Ojulari were named to the Associated Press All-SEC first team, Perkins and offensive tackle Will Campbell were selected to the College Football News Freshman All-America first team.

Not only were the Tigers the only school with two players earning first-team honors, but LSU offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. was on the second team and tight end Mason Taylor was honorable mention.

“Those young guys like Mason Taylor, Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Harold Perkins, they don't think as if they're freshmen,” LSU senior linebacker Micah Baskerville said last week. “They think that they've been here, they've been playing in college forever.

“They're some dogs. They came in expecting to play. They showed us they had the mental process, the mental toughness, everything that they needed.”

Perkins, who was barely edged by Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins for the AP’s SEC Newcomer of the Year, leads LSU in sacks (6½) and tackles for loss (11½ ) and his third on the team in tackles (69).

A two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Perkins is the third true freshman in LSU history to earn first-team AP All-SEC honors.

Campbell started 12 games and Jones 10 games as bookend offensive tackles. The Tigers are 8-2 in the games they both started.

Taylor has 33 catches for 326 yards, two TDs and the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime vs. Alabama. He’s No. 5 on LSU’s single-season reception list for tight ends and is needs two catches to tying the LSU freshman record.

“If you put them all together,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said last week of Perkins, Campbell, Jones and Taylor, "we know about their physical ability. But it's been certainly their mental capabilities and their maturity beyond their years to come in and play at this level.”