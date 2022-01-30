PF Yohan Traore announces LSU commitment, gives Tigers two 2022 five-stars

The 6-foot-11, 227-pound power forward at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., joins No. 14 ranked Julian Phillips in headlining the Tigers' class rather than other options that included Memphis and Texas Tech.

Yohan Traore, the nation's No. 4 ranked prospect, announced his decision via Instagram and Twitter.

That duo would become the first pair of five-stars head to Baton Rouge together since 2018 signees Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams, who started coach Will Wade's current run of landing such highly touted prospects.

Traore and Phillips would give Wade seven five-star prospects in five years, with 2023 guard Marvel Allen pledged to run that streak to at least eight in six years after his recent announcement.

That run also includes Trendon Watford in 2019, Cam Thomas in 2020 and Efton Reid III in 2021.

Reid, Watford and Thomas are all on current NBA rosters, and Williams is a member of the Los Angeles Clippers' G League affiliate.